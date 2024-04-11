Advertisement

India News LIVE: In today's news, The Varanasi Court will hear the petitions of both Hindu and Muslim sides in connection with the Gyanvapi case. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Varanasi Court to Hear Both Sides in Gyanvapi Case Today

The Varanasi Court will hear the petitions of both Hindu and Muslim sides in connection with the Gyanvapi case on Thursday.

The Varanasi Court will hear the petitions of both Hindu and Muslim sides in connection with the Gyanvapi case on Thursday. PM Modi Pays Tributes to Social Reformer Phule on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to eminent social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, and his thoughts give strength to millions. "Today, we pay homage to the great Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. A visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, his thoughts give strength to millions," Modi said on X.

Light Rain Expected in Delhi

It was a sunny morning in Delhi on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, it said.

