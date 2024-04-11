×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

LIVE: Varanasi Court to Hear Both Sides in Gyanvapi Case Today

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gyanvapi
Varanasi Court to Hear Both Sides in Gyanvapi Case Today | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

India News LIVE: In today's news, The Varanasi Court will hear the petitions of both Hindu and Muslim sides in connection with the Gyanvapi case. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

  • Varanasi Court to Hear Both Sides in Gyanvapi Case Today 
    The Varanasi Court will hear the petitions of both Hindu and Muslim sides in connection with the Gyanvapi case on Thursday.
  • PM Modi Pays Tributes to Social Reformer Phule on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to eminent social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, and his thoughts give strength to millions. "Today, we pay homage to the great Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. A visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, his thoughts give strength to millions," Modi said on X.

  • Light Rain Expected in Delhi

It was a sunny morning in Delhi on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, it said.
 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson's Day

2 minutes ago
Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

5 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

8 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

9 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

9 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

11 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

11 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

12 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

16 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

18 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

20 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

21 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

26 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

28 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

31 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

31 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

32 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo