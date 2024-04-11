Kejriwal Has Been Arrested Because He Gives Free Electricity: AAP Leader Atishi 

Advertisement

Removal of Kejriwal's Private Secretary Will Pave Way for Probe Into Excise Policy Scam: BJP

BJP leaders on Thursday said the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary from his post by the Vigilance Directorate was an administrative decision that will pave the way for a probe into the alleged excise policy scam. It was necessary to remove Kumar from the post as his appointment was "illegal" and he was under the scanner of agencies in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government, Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra said, adding that his removal will now pave the way for an impartial investigation in the matter.

"Everybody in Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a false case. What has he been arrested? - because he gives free electricity, water, good education & Mohalla Clinics. The people of Delhi are angry with the arrest of CM Kejriwal...Everyone knows why Raaj Kumar Anand resigned. A 23 hour raid was conducted at his residence in November...There was a lot of pressure on him from ED...," said Atishi.

Five Killed, Two Injured in Separate Road Accidents in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Five persons were killed and two others injured in three road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Thursday. These accidents occurred on Wednesday evening and night, they said. Three motorcycle-borne men were killed when a coal-laden trailer truck hit them on Rumgadha bypass road under Balco police station limits, a police official said. The deceased were identified as Madhav Prasad (47), Jagarsai Kenvat (53) and Leeladhar Kenvat (45), all relatives, he said.

Couple Kills, Buries Minor Daughter at Graveyard; Held Weeks Later as Police Receive Tip-off

More than three weeks after a couple allegedly killed their 18-month-old daughter and secretly buried her at a graveyard in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police exhumed her body and arrested the husband-wife duo after an anonymous letter tipped them off about the crime, an official said on Thursday. The couple - Jahid Sheikh (38) and his 28-year-old wife Noorami - who reside at Mumbra in the city were arrested on Wednesday for the murder that occurred on March 18, he said.

People Gather at Mecca Masjid Mosque & Charminar in Hyderabad on Eid

People gathered at Mecca Masjid mosque & Charminar in Hyderabad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

#WATCH | Telangana: People gather at Mecca Masjid mosque & Charminar in Hyderabad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/zVnzlcppNX — ANI (@ANI)

Will Not Accept CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not allow implementation of the CAA, NRC and the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot".

Varanasi Court to Hear Both Sides in Gyanvapi Case Today

The Varanasi Court will hear the petitions of both Hindu and Muslim sides in connection with the Gyanvapi case on Thursday.

The Varanasi Court will hear the petitions of both Hindu and Muslim sides in connection with the Gyanvapi case on Thursday. PM Modi Pays Tributes to Social Reformer Phule on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to eminent social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, and his thoughts give strength to millions. "Today, we pay homage to the great Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. A visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, his thoughts give strength to millions," Modi said on X.

Light Rain Expected in Delhi

It was a sunny morning in Delhi on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, it said.

