Our Leaders Were Arrested Without Any Evidence: AAP's Gopal Rai

AAP Hits Out at BJP Over Action Against Party Leaders

Police Arrest Navi Mumbai Man on Run for 6 Months After Killing Girlfriend

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly killing his girlfriend around six months back, an official said. On October 10, 2023, the unidentified body of a woman was found at an isolated spot in Bhingri village of Panvel area in Navi Mumbai, senior police inspector Sunil Shinde said on Tuesday. A case of murder was then registered and as part of the probe, the police collected information about persons known to the woman and those residing in the area where the body was found.

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrives at Bhojshala Complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh to continue the survey which began on 22nd March.

7 Die of Suffocation After Fire at Tailoring Shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Seven persons, including two children, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a tailoring shop in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city early Wednesday morning, a senior police official said. The blaze erupted at around 4 am in the shop located at Dana Bazar in Cantonment area.