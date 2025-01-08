Published 07:07 IST, January 8th 2025
BSF Rejects Reports Claiming Bangladesh Taking Control Of Indian Land | LIVE
Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. Today's headlines include: A cold wave sweeps through the national capital with temperatures continuing to drop; Delhi Assembly Elections announced, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress; and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela scheduled to be held from February 7-23.
07:03 IST, January 8th 2025
Cold Wave Hits Delhi, Temperatures Continue to Dip
Cold wave grips the national capital as the temperature continues to dip in the city
07:05 IST, January 8th 2025
Surajkund International Crafts Mela: Feb 7-23 Dates Announced
The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 7 to February 23 at the Surajkund Complex in Faridabad district,
07:04 IST, January 8th 2025
Delhi Assembly Elections Announced; AAP, BJP, Congress Battle
The election contest in Delhi gathered momentum on Tuesday with the Election Commission announcing that the national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.
