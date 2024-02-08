Updated January 11th, 2024 at 06:54 IST
India News LIVE | Aapke Sapne Jitne Bade Honge, Mera Sankalp Utna Majboot Hoga: PM Modi
The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'.
2: 26 IST, January 10th 2024
General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal release the road map and pamphlet of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
#WATCH | Delhi: General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal release the road map and pamphlet of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/8rKEMtiXVJ
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
1: 53 IST, January 10th 2024
In response to Rahul Mamkoottathil, their recently elected president, being arrested without warning, the Youth Congress organized protests throughout the State on Tuesday.
1: 14 IST, January 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
#WATCH | At the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, PM Narendra Modi says, "In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it… pic.twitter.com/SnAzf9VUDg
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
12: 50 IST, January 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.
12: 47 IST, January 10th 2024
Teams along with SU-30 MKi & Akashganga to carry out aerial display at Mumbai from Jan12-14, 2024 between 1200-1300 hrs over Marine Drive, as part of IAF outreach programme.
11: 25 IST, January 10th 2024
AAP MP Sanjay Singh brought to the Rouse Avenue Court for hearing on the Delhi Excise Policy Case on Wednesday.
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh brought to the Rouse Avenue Court for hearing on the Delhi Excise Policy Case. pic.twitter.com/C7yLYa3Ksi
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
11: 02 IST, January 10th 2024
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani says, "... Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of your (PM Modi) extraordinary vision. It has all your hallmark signatures, merging grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance and flawless execution. It ignited a nationwide movement as all our states march forward competing and cooperating to fundamentally remodel India's industrial landscape."
#WATCH | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 | Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani says, "... Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of your (PM Modi) extraordinary vision. It has all your hallmark signatures, merging grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance and… pic.twitter.com/dW0LcRAhhb
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
10: 19 IST, January 10th 2024
A shocking case of a Noida woman committing suicide at midnight along with her 3-month-old child has come up from Greater Noida West's residential society.
Woman committed suicide by jumping from 16th floor, she jumped from tower number 2 of La Residency Society at midnight.
The reason behind the suicide are not clear, Bisarkh police station is busy investigating the case.
10: 06 IST, January 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at… pic.twitter.com/nhSlEPXcgD
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at… pic.twitter.com/RH36shHTzT
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
9: 48 IST, January 10th 2024
Petr Fiala is scheduled to be the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit's Guest of Honor in Gandhinagar on January 10–12.
9: 41 IST, January 10th 2024
Starting today, January 9, at least 14 areas in Gandhinagar have been designated as "no parking zones" in preparation for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
In order to prevent any "undesired incident" during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, no-parking zones have been designated on a number of important roads, including the main thoroughfares from Sector Ch-0 to Ch-5, Gh-0 to Gh-5, G-0 to G-5, Kh-0 to Kh-5, and Road Number 3 from Ch-3 to Kh-3. Gandhinagar's Sector-17 has also been designated as a "no parking zone" in some areas. Signage will be placed at the no parking zones for the benefit of the general public.
9: 34 IST, January 10th 2024
On Sunday, Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi.
#WATCH | Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GWQiaC40oi
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
8: 44 IST, January 10th 2024
A thin layer of fog grips the New Delhi as cold wave continues.
#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog grips the city as cold wave continues.
(Drone visuals from Bhikaiji Cama Place shot at 7:30 am) pic.twitter.com/0EOYyrNpps
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
Delhi woke up to another cold day with temperature likely to be 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature in night might reach 22 degrees.
While the maximum temperature in the day is expected be to 13 degrees, according to the India Metrological Department.
People took shelter in night shelter homes as the coldwave continued in the national capital.
People in the national capital were seen sitting around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Uttar Pradesh.
On Tuesday, cold wave and dense fog conditions continued to prevail in several pockets of north India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The national capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 6 degrees on Tuesday along with a chilly and foggy morning.
The weather department forecasted a fresh rain spell with thunderstorm or hailstorm activity likely over Northwest and Central India (Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh) during January 8-10.
7: 41 IST, January 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday. UAE president Mohamed Bin Zayed will attend the event as Chief Guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts
The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, on Tuesday arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
