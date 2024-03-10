Updated March 10th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
PM Narendra Modi Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs34,000 crore in UP's Azamgarh. Meanwhile, Shahjahan Sheikh is expected to be produced before the Basirat court. Stay tuned for more such updates.
- India
- 3 min read
1: 58 IST, March 10th 2024
1: 29 IST, March 10th 2024
The CBI has got 4-day custody of Shahjahan Sheikh. As per Republic's sources, the crime branch has taken Shiekh to Nizam Palace.
Advertisement
12: 31 IST, March 10th 2024
Former Cong ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, ex-MLAs Richpal Mirdha and Alok Beniwal reach the BJP office to join the party.
12: 30 IST, March 10th 2024
Farmers in Amritsar and Chandigarh have begun their rail roko protest.
Advertisement
12: 12 IST, March 10th 2024
At the launch and foundation stone laying event of several development projects by PM Narendra Modi in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "What was the identity of Azamgarh 10 years back? Azamgarh, which was made the bastion of criminal and mafia activities - today, PM Modi has come to that Azamagarh and is showering money here by giving the gifts of projects worth crores of Rupees. In the last 10 years, Azamgarh has not only been given a good atmosphere of security but has also been given modern infrastructure. We are thankful to PM Modi for this."
10: 50 IST, March 10th 2024
Former TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has been produced before the Basirat Court today over the attack on ED team in Sandeshkhali:
Advertisement
10: 41 IST, March 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new terminal of Pune International Airport today, via video conferencing.
10: 23 IST, March 10th 2024
ED on later Saturday night arrested Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Subhash Yadav, after raiding 8 different locations linked to Yadav for about 14 hours.
As per media reports, cash over Rs 2.3 crore and several incriminating documents were seized during the raids, leading to Yadav's arrest late on Saturday night.
The probe agency's actions stem from an investigation initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against Yadav's M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL).
Advertisement
10: 02 IST, March 10th 2024
TMC workers from Gangasagar, Namkhana and Patharpratima left for Kolkata to attend the Brigade meeting in Kolkata.
9: 52 IST, March 10th 2024
Shahjahan Sheikh is expected to be produced in a Basirat Court.
As per the Republic's sources, the CBI has already left for the court. Additionally, all of Shahjahan's medical tests were done yesterday in ESI Joka Hospital.
This comes as the 10-remand is ending today.
Advertisement
8: 17 IST, March 10th 2024
The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena seat-sharing deal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been finalised.
7: 38 IST, March 10th 2024
On Saturday, the election commissioner Arun Goel resigned days before the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.
Goel's tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February 2024.
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.