ED on later Saturday night arrested Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Subhash Yadav, after raiding 8 different locations linked to Yadav for about 14 hours.

As per media reports, cash over Rs 2.3 crore and several incriminating documents were seized during the raids, leading to Yadav's arrest late on Saturday night.

The probe agency's actions stem from an investigation initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against Yadav's M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL).