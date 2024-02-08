Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Invites ED Officers to His Residence on January 20th | LIVE

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said over 680 people were arrested by the police during a statewide crackdown against criminals involved in illegal activities.

In an official statement issued here, Vij said police teams comprising 6,582 police personnel conducted raids across the state.

During the recent crackdown operation, the police filed 490 cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Excise Act and the Arms Act, leading to the arrest of 683 accused, the statement said.

Of the total cases, 22 FIRs were registered under the Arms Act and seven persons were arrested in connection with these cases, Vij said.