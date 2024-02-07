Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:12 IST
India News LIVE: VCK, CPI (M) and Other Party Workers Stage Protest Against Tamil Nadu Governor
7: 12 IST, January 28th 2024
Tripura CM Manik Saha flagged off a new ambulance at Trinayani Samajik Sangstha in Agartala. Following the event, he said, "Trinayani Samajik Sangstha is a very reputed and old social organisation. I am also connected to this organisation. I flagged off an ambulance. The ambulance will serve the people of the society."
6: 47 IST, January 28th 2024
3: 24 IST, January 28th 2024
There is some respite from cold conditions in Rajasthan where Alwar was recorded the coldest area in the state with a minimum temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius today.
A MeT department spokesperson told PTI that weather remained dry in the state with Jaipur recording a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius.
Sangaria in Hanumangarh recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius followed by 6.6 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 7.8 degrees Celsius each in Chittorgarh and Jalore.
1: 47 IST, January 28th 2024
PM Narendra Modi said, "...The Supreme Court has strengthened India's vibrant democracy. Today's economic policies of India will form the basis of tomorrow's bright India. The laws being made in India today will further strengthen tomorrow's bright India ..."
12: 44 IST, January 28th 2024
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday attended Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court of India.
11: 32 IST, January 28th 2024
A 20-year-old labourer was crushed to death by a crane at a cable laying site in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 11.30 am on Saturday in Kharghar area, they said. The labourer was pushing a cable drum at the site where digging was underway when he accidentally tripped and fell on the road near a crane. At that time, a crane operator moved the machine forward, crushing the labourer to death, an official from Kharghar police station said.
11: 31 IST, January 28th 2024
PM Modi said," I request the first time voters to add their names to the voter list. We celebrated national voters day on 25th Jan, which is a proud moment for us. There are 96 crore voters registered, which is three times the population of America"
10: 44 IST, January 28th 2024
A fire broke out at an apartment in a four-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said. A couple and their three children were in the house and they managed to escape unhurt, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The blaze erupted at 3.57 am in the apartment located on the fourth floor of the building at Kalyan Phata in Diva area, he said.
11: 26 IST, January 28th 2024
In the first edition of Mann ki Baat in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said," The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya brought crores of people of the country together. With similar feelings, similar devotion, Ram is in everyone's words, and Ram is in everyone's hearts. During this time, many people sang Ram Bhajan and dedicated them to Shri Ram. On the evening of 22 January, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti and celebrated Diwali. The nation witnessed a collective power, which also forms the basis of our pledge of developed Bharat."
10: 12 IST, January 28th 2024
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday after a two-day break. The Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday morning, and took a break, during which Gandhi returned to New Delhi. "Gandhi will arrive at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri at 11.30 am. Subsequently, he will proceed to Jalpaiguri, from where the Yatra will recommence," state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar said. The Yatra, which will proceed both by bus and on foot, will halt for the night near Siliguri, he said.
9: 08 IST, January 28th 2024
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Uttrakhand on Sunday and will launch the party's campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Senior party leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat said that Kharge will be travelling across the country. Rawat said, “We are grateful that he has chosen Uttarakhand to give his call for a change.”
"Justice is what Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is all about. The party president's programme is a part of it," he added.
"All sections of society are asking for justice, be it women, unemployed youths or farmers." Kharge's meeting will be held in the Bannu School ground in the Race Course area.
9: 14 IST, January 28th 2024
At least one died and 17 people were injured after a platform, made of wood and iron frame, at a Mata Jagran at Mahant Parisar, Kalkaji Mandir collapsed at midnight on 27-28 January.
As per ANI, no permission was granted for holding the event. A mass gathering of around 1500-1600 people was present.
9: 19 IST, January 28th 2024
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a mega rally in Bhubaneswar on January 29. State Congress president Sarat Pattanayak on Saturday said the party was making all efforts to make Kharge's visit to Odisha a "grand success". He said the 'Odisha Bachho Samabesh' will be held at the Lower PMG Square of the city. Kharge's maiden visit to the state as Congress president is expected to give an impetus to party workers before the full-fledged campaign for the elections begins, Pattnayak said.
8: 35 IST, January 28th 2024
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will shortlist names of candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh within 10 days, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said.
"Names of the candidates will be shortlisted by the AICC after a discussion within 10 days. The announcement of names will be done soon so that they get enough time for campaigning," he said.
7: 51 IST, January 28th 2024
Devotees gathered at Rampath for Ram Lalla's darshan at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, braving the fog and cold wave.
6: 47 IST, January 28th 2024
Fog disrupted train operations in Delhi on Sunday with several trains running late.
6: 45 IST, January 28th 2024
A 25-year-old man was critically injured after being allegedly stabbed and shot at by four of his friends in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park at around 8.30 pm, they said. A purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet. It showed the accused stabbing the victim in full public view, the police said.
