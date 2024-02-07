India News LIVE: VCK, CPI (M) and Other Party Workers Stage Protest Against Tamil Nadu Governor

There is some respite from cold conditions in Rajasthan where Alwar was recorded the coldest area in the state with a minimum temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius today.

A MeT department spokesperson told PTI that weather remained dry in the state with Jaipur recording a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius.

Sangaria in Hanumangarh recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius followed by 6.6 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 7.8 degrees Celsius each in Chittorgarh and Jalore.