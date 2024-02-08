Updated January 13th, 2024 at 22:19 IST
India News LIVE | Parliament Security Breach Case: Court Sends 6 Accused to Judicial Custody
In today's latest news updates, Delhi CM Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED for the fourth time. Furthermore, IMD issued a red alert for Delhi, Punjab & Haryana as the cold wave continues in north India. Finally, the INID Alliance will hold a crucial meet today to decide on seat sharing and other decisions, however, TMC is expected to skip the meeting.
- India
- 14 min read
7: 31 IST, January 13th 2024
The ZPM government in Mizoram has constituted a new boundary committee to handle issues related to the state's border dispute with neighbouring Assam, a home department official said on Friday.
The committee is headed by Home Minister K Sapdanga, while Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga is the vice chairman of the panel, according to a recent notification.
Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia was made the member secretary, he said.
Other members of the committee include advisor to the chief minister (political) Lalmuanpuia Punte, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla, and Joseph K Lalfakzuala, an assistant professor at state-run T Romana College.
Besides, one member each from political parties BJP, Congress, Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also been included in the committee.
6: 26 IST, January 13th 2024
Aligarh, also known as ‘city of locks’ will gift a unique 50kg lock for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prepared by Harrison Locks, an old lock-making company of the town and largely handmade, it will be "fully-functional soon", the company's officials said.
Umang Monga, managing director of Harrison Locks, said, "Aligarh is widely known for making all kinds of locks and we felt this will be a good opportunity to put the city on the global map. The lock will be sent to Ayodhya through local MP Satish Gautam."
Abhishek Saxena, the company's manager, pointed out that half-a-dozen workers were involved in the lock-making project which took nearly six months to complete. Refusing to reveal its cost, Saxena said, "It is a matter of faith, money doesn't matter here. The lock was made mainly of zinc and iron. A stand was also built for it. The lock has a key weighing around 2kg." Last August, TOI had reported that a 66-year-old resident of Aligarh had worked on a giant lock -- 10 feet high and weighing 400kg. It also had a picture of Lord Ram.
The locksmith, Satyaparkash Sharma and his wife Rukmani Devi, 65, worked for over a year to prepare that lock. Two keys -- weighing 15kg each -- were also made by the elderly couple. On Friday, Satyaparkash's son Mahesh Chand Sharma said, "My father wanted to gift this lock to the Ram temple but he didn't have money left to complete it. His wish remained unfulfilled as he died last month of a heart attack."
Advertisement
6: 24 IST, January 13th 2024
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday dismissed as 'rumours,' speculations that his son Udhayanidhi was being made deputy CM of the state and asserted he was healthy.
Such rumours were being spread by those opposed to the January 21 DMK Youth Wing Conference in Salem, to be held under its chief Udhayanidhi, Stalin said.
At a time when youth across the state were getting ready for the Salem conference, those engaged in rumour-mongering "spread false information about my health," he said in a letter to partymen coinciding with the harvest festival Pongal. He also extended his festival greetings.
Stalin said he had attended an event here on Friday where he had mentioned he had nothing to worry about when the people of the state were happy.
"I am healthy and cheerful. I am working, working, working," the 70-year-old leader added.
"After this lie was shattered, rumours were being spread with an intention to create a sensation, that a deputy CM post (for Udhayanidhi) was going to be given," he added.
Udhayanidhi himself had responded to this, saying all ministers were aiding the CM and put an end to the issue, Stalin said.
"Party workers should not allow diverting the focus of the Youth Wing Conference, which would be the cry for state rights.
The intention of the conference would be to protect state rights and federalism. Those opposed to this are spreading "rumours," he added.
While the party chief post was one assumed with the approval of its workers and the DMK General Council, that of CM was because of the tireless efforts of the party supporters and the grand support of the people of the state, he said.
He said he could work more than his capability to ensure the welfare of the people.
The chief minister recalled his governement's response to the recent Cyclone Michaung-triggered loss and pointed out the Rs 6,000 relief given to the affected families.
Despite the funds crunch, he did not 'ignore' pleas for providing cash for the Pongal festival and accordingly announced Rs 1,000 for all cardholders, besides the gift hamper that contains one kg each of raw rice and sugar, besides sugarcane.
"Irrespective of any number of crises, the DMK government will be steadfast in discharging its duty of ensuring public welfare as people have reposed faith on us," Stalin added.
6: 19 IST, January 13th 2024
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) ex-servicemen staged a protest over the Agniveer issue, at TPCC headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad.
Advertisement
6: 16 IST, January 13th 2024
BJP president J P Nadda will launch on Sunday a nationwide campaign to clean up holy places and their surrounding areas in the run-up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said Union ministers and party leaders at the national and state levels will be part of the campaign and are expected to give two to three hours everyday for the task till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.
The party, he said, has formed committees in states and districts for the campaign and will be reaching out to noted citizens to join the exercise.
Shukla noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised on ensuring cleanliness and has been a part of numerous such campaigns.
He had joined one such exercise at a temple in Maharashtra on Friday, Shukla added.
6: 13 IST, January 13th 2024
Thiruvananthapuram: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered a probe against Exalogic Solutions owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena for allegedly receiving crores as monthly payment from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without providing any services. The centre has issued an order regarding this on Friday night.
A three-member team including Karnataka Deputy Registrar of Companies Varun BS, Chennai Deputy Director K M Shanker Narayan and Pondicherry Registrar of Companies A Gokulnath will conduct the probe. The inquiry panel has been asked to submit the report within four months.
The ministry has ordered to probe into the complaints against the company over its financial deals. Apart from CMRL, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will also come under the Earlier, the corporate affairs ministry had served show cause notices to CMRL and KSIDC after the the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board found illegal payment of Rs 133 cr to trade union leaders, officials and politicians.
The union ministry ordered the probe after the Registrar of Companies in Bengaluru conducted an inquiry and found various violations and offences under the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Based on this inquiry report, the centre initiated action to probe the charges against Veena's Exalogic Solutions. CMRL's monthly payment to Veena Vijayan's firm triggered a political
row after Malayala Manorama published a report over the illegal financial transactions citing the findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board. UDF MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan also raised allegations against the firm and claimed that CM's daughter didn't pay the GST of her company. He also approached vigilance seeking a probe against Veena over alleged bribes.
Advertisement
4: 41 IST, January 13th 2024
A man and his pet dog were killed in a fire that broke out at his house here, police said on Saturday.
Three women of the family were injured in the fire, suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit, on Friday night, they said.
At the time of the incident, the family was sleeping inside the house and their neighbour raised an alarm.
The deceased was identified as Beera, while Roshni and her two daughters sustained injuries, they said.
Beera was Roshni's son-in-law, police said.
4: 41 IST, January 13th 2024
A fire broke out in the duct of a high rise in Dombivali in Thane district on Saturday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.
The blaze in the 18-storey building with 108 flats in Khoni village started at 1:30pm and was doused an hour later after two fire engines were deployed, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.
"The fire started in the duct and spread from the ground floor to the top floor. Plastic fitments were gutted. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being probed," Tadvi said.
Other officials said people staying in the high rise managed to come down safely amid the fire, which was confined to one side of the structure.
Advertisement
4: 15 IST, January 13th 2024
Between Lord Ram and Babur, Congress will always choose the latter and hence their refusal to attend the Ram Mandir consecration event on January 22 is good, their presence would have spoiled the event, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said carrying on the tirade against the Congress. Earlier too, Himanta led the attack on the Congress saying that they lost an opportunity to reduce their past sins. He said the Congress leaders should not have been invited to the event in the first place. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Himanta shared a 2005 photo of Rahul Gandhi at Babur Tomb in Afghanistan's Kabul.
4: 13 IST, January 13th 2024
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said there is no proposal before the government as of now to lift export curbs on wheat, rice and sugar.
He also said the country will not import wheat and sugar.
"There is no proposal as of now to remove export restrictions on wheat, rice and sugar. And India will not import wheat and sugar," Goyal told reporters.
India had banned wheat exports in May 2022, non-basmati rice exports from July 2023 and extended curbs on sugar exports beyond October 2023, as part of measures to control rising domestic prices. PTI RR LUX DRR
Advertisement
4: 12 IST, January 13th 2024
The BJP is "misusing" the ED to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said after the probe agency sent its fourth summons to the AAP chief on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference, Rai questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Kejriwal, saying it came ahead of his Goa tour from January 18.
When asked if Kejriwal would appear before the ED this time, Rai who is a minister in the Kejriwal government said they are consulting legal advisors and would act accordingly.
"The ED should refrain from becoming a political weapon of the BJP," Rai said. He added the way the agency was working it appeared to have become a "frontal organisation" of the saffron party.
4: 03 IST, January 13th 2024
Liquor shops and bars will remain closed in Uttarakhand on January 22 on the occasion of consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
An order to this effect was issued by Excise Commissioner Hari Chandra Semwal on Friday.
Liquor licence holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims on account of this closure, the order said.
Advertisement
2: 33 IST, January 13th 2024
BJP national president JP Nadda addressing the launch program of 'NaMo Navmatdata' Abhiyan at BJP HQ in Delhi, said, "...When I heard about the INDI alliance meeting today, I asked where the meeting was taking place and learnt that it is a virtual meeting. A virtual alliance will only do a virtual meeting. They can't do anything more than that. PM Modi's agenda is Viksit Bharat, youth empowerment, women empowerment, reducing poverty...But what is their (Opposition) agenda? It is 'Modi hatao'. INDI alliance has only two agendas i.e. 'parivaar bachao and property bachao'..."
1: 14 IST, January 13th 2024
The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in Goa for a two-day visit from January 19, a party leader said.
Talking to PTI, the AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar said, "Kejriwal will be in the coastal state on January 19 and 20 to review the progress of the party organisation in the state."
Advertisement
11: 53 IST, January 13th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Junagadh addressed citizens virtually via video conferencing.
During his address PM said, “Aai Shree Sonal Maa's entire life was dedicated to the country and the welfare of the people.”
He added that during the partition, Sonal Ma fought for Junagadh.
11: 08 IST, January 13th 2024
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday sent an invitation to President Murmu requesting for her participation in aarti at Kalaram Temple on Jan 22.
Advertisement
9: 34 IST, January 13th 2024
Several flights have been delayed as dense fog prevailed across the country. As per the news agency ANI, the flights were delayed due to low visibility.
9: 32 IST, January 13th 2024
The INDI Alliance will be meeting today virtually to discuss the bid for the upcoming election and to strengthen the alliance. The talk will also be on a strategy for contesting on respective seats across the country in the upcoming general elections.
The top leaders of parties will also discuss whether to have a convenor of the grouping, sources revealed.
Advertisement
8: 25 IST, January 13th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case, as per sources.
8: 18 IST, January 13th 2024
The cold wave continues to tighten its grip over north India. This comes a day after the national capital recorded its chilliest day of the season after recording 3.9 degrees Celsius.
Due to the prevailing cold wave conditions, The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for Saturday and an ‘orange alert’ in the regions for tomorrow (Sunday).
The Met Department in its bulletin said, "Dense to very dense fog at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Moderate fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh. Cold day to severe cold day conditions at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh," the weather department said.
“A blanket of dense fog engulfed most parts of Northern India, disrupting rail and air traffic in the entire region. Dense to very dense fog will continue in parts of northwest India during the next 3 days,” the bulletin read.
People in Delhi were forced to take refuge in shelter homes as the cold wave continued to prevail in many parts of the country.
As per IMD's forecast on Friday, the cold wave is expected to continue till January 15.
Advertisement
7: 36 IST, January 13th 2024
Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade are underway at Kartavya Path in Delhi.
On Friday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on restrictions near the India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals.
As per the advisory, rehearsals of the Republic Day parade would be held on Kartavya Path on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate.
"In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon, from 7 am to 12 pm on these gates," it stated.
Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, officials added.
The Man Singh Road, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, the Rail Bhawan roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rafi Marg, MLNP roundabout, MLNM, Q Point, C-Hexagon, Jaswant Singh roundabout and Ashoka Road will also remain heavy at the time of rehearsal, the advisory said.
Two vehicle owners were urged to obey traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic police personnel.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.