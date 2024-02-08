Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district today in the afternoon.

He will also be visiting the famous Lepakshi temple..

The PM will reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the scheduled programmes, as per the state government press release.

He will also be meeting some trainee officers and releasing a book titled 'Flora of Palasamudram'.

In a post on X, PM said, “Over the next two days I will be among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Today, 16th January, I will have the opportunity to pray at the Veerbhadra Temple, Lepakshi. I will also hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan, which is in Telugu. Thereafter, I will inaugurate the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics.”