Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:57 IST
India News LIVE: Mega MHA crackdown on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, tribunal formed to curb activities
In today's latest updates, PM Narendra Modi is on a visit to the Lepakshi temple in Kerala. In other latest updates, the Supreme Court of India delivered a 'split' decision on Andhra Pradesh's former CM Chandrababu's plea for quashing the FIR registered against him.
- India
- 5 min read
4: 57 IST, January 16th 2024
PM Modi inaugurated the new campus of National Academy Of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics at Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh. "I believe that this campus will set new heights in terms of good governance," PM Modi said.
4: 55 IST, January 16th 2024
In a mega crackdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday constituted the unlawful activities (prevention) tribunal consisting of Delhi High Court judge justice Sachin Datta for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir as an unlawful association.
Advertisement
3: 17 IST, January 16th 2024
In the Parliament Security Breach Case, the Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea of one of the accused, Neelam Azad. The Delhi High Court has reserved order.
2: 43 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh today.
Advertisement
1: 57 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Lepakshi temple in Kerala ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
1: 35 IST, January 16th 2024
The Supreme Court of India has delivered a split verdict on the quashing of the first information report (FIR) against Chandrababu Naidu.
The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh was arrested on September 9, 2023, for misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation when he was serving as chief minister in 2015.
Advertisement
1: 21 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrives in Kerala for a two-day trip that will involve a visit to Kochi and Thrissur. The PM will also visit Andhra Pradesh.
12: 08 IST, January 16th 2024
BRS leader K Kavita was supposed to appear before ED today for questioning in the excise policy case. But if as per sources, Kavitha is not coming to participate in today's interrogation.
Advertisement
11: 05 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on his X account said that he will be on a 2-day visit to AP and Kerala.
The tweet read, "Over the next two days I will be among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Today, 16th January, I will have the opportunity to pray at the Veerbhadra Temple, Lepakshi. I will also hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan, which is in Telugu. Thereafter, I will inaugurate the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics."
It further reads, "On the 17th, I will pray at the Guruvayur Temple, Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple and address a public meeting in Kochi where key projects will be inaugurated."
10: 18 IST, January 16th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting searches at former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s premises.
The searches are done in link to money laundering case; alleged financial embezzlement in the Jal Jeeva mission.
Advertisement
9: 50 IST, January 16th 2024
10: 49 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district today in the afternoon.
He will also be visiting the famous Lepakshi temple..
The PM will reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the scheduled programmes, as per the state government press release.
He will also be meeting some trainee officers and releasing a book titled 'Flora of Palasamudram'.
In a post on X, PM said, “Over the next two days I will be among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Today, 16th January, I will have the opportunity to pray at the Veerbhadra Temple, Lepakshi. I will also hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan, which is in Telugu. Thereafter, I will inaugurate the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics.”
Advertisement
8: 56 IST, January 16th 2024
8: 55 IST, January 16th 2024
At least 3 people have been reported to be dead in a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper vehicle on Parel Bridge in Mumbai.
For now, the police team is present at the spot, and further investigation is underway.
Advertisement
8: 53 IST, January 16th 2024
Amid the fog and cold wave conditions in Delhi, at least 100 flights have been delayed as per flightradar24 website.
Furthermore, the 30 trains are running late at the Delhi Railway Station.
8: 14 IST, January 16th 2024
The Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has agreed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 20 in link to the agency's 8th summon in connection with the Land Scam Case.
Advertisement
7: 34 IST, January 16th 2024
Dense fog continues to engulf North India. The national capital continues to witness a thick blanket in several parts. The capital on Monday recorded its minimum temperature at 3.3 degrees in Safdarjung.
As per IMD's forecast, the capital will continue to experience similar weather for the next 4-5 days.
As per IMD's latest tweet Safdarjung today recorded a temperature of 4.8°C at 5:30 am today, while Palam settled at 7.2°C.
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.