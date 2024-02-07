Updated January 25th, 2024 at 21:04 IST
India News LIVE: French President Macron Reaches Jaipur, Will Join Roadshow, Hold Talks With PM Modi
9: 04 IST, January 25th 2024
The BJP is trying to divert people by showcasing the Ram temple and the reason for the "imposition" of Hindi by the BJP regime at the Centre is only to "deceive" the Hindi speaking people and the Saffron party is "more dangerous than coronavirus," DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged here on Thursday.
Stalin said the BJP, after assuming power at the Centre has been imposing Hindi and ignoring Tamil and "we are continuously opposing this." In 2022, the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Official Language Committee -led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah- were against the regional languages, including Tamil. It also went against the interests of people speaking regional languages.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution against implementing such recommendations.
9: 03 IST, January 25th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held wide-ranging talks at a 19th century palace that showcases Jaipur's royal heritage to further consolidate bilateral strategic engagement.
The talks took place hours after the French president was accorded a red-carpet welcome in the Pink City that was followed by a Modi-Macron roadshow from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to the iconic Hawa Mahal.
Macron also visited the grand Amber Fort situated on the Aravalli range on the outskirts of Jaipur.
Macron will be the chief guest at Friday's Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital.
Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last.
6: 45 IST, January 25th 2024
People in large numbers welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
6: 16 IST, January 25th 2024
PM Modi and French President Macron visit Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, in Rajasthan's Jaipur
5: 52 IST, January 25th 2024
A fire broke out in the basement of a five-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Thursday, an official said.
No one was injured in the blaze that erupted at Dheeraj Heritage on S V Road near Milan Subway in the western suburb around 5 pm, they said.
The official said that four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was underway.
There is no report of injury to anyone due to the fire, a civic official said.
Besides the fire brigade, other agencies like the Mumbai police, Adani Power and local civic ward staff and an ambulance have also been mobilised to help in the firefighting operation, the official said.
Further details, including the cause behind the fire, are awaited.
4: 21 IST, January 25th 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron appreciates Rajasthani painting art, interacts with artists, at Jaipur's Amber Fort
4: 19 IST, January 25th 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur, meets school students gathered there to welcome him EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari are also present.
4: 16 IST, January 25th 2024
rance's President Emmanuel Macron landed in Rajasthan's Jaipur on 25 January, a day before he is to attend the Republic Day celebrations in national capital Delhi. Macron has been invited as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on 26 January. French President Emmanuel Macron appreciates Rajasthani painting art, interacts with artists, at Jaipur's Amber Fort.
4: 03 IST, January 25th 2024
As he headed towards Mumbai with thousands of supporters from Lonavala on Thursday afternoon, activist Manoj Jarange appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies to come together and resolve the issue of Maratha quota.
Jarange said two official delegations met him earlier in the day, but they had nothing new to offer. They were deliberating on the “same old points”, he said.
The activist, who set out on a march towards Mumbai from Jalna district on January 20 with thousands of supporters, is demanding that the state government grant quota to Marathas under the OBC grouping in jobs and education.
Jarange said he has been informed that a larger delegation would be coming to meet him. If that happens, the activist said, they will meet the delegation midway.
4: 03 IST, January 25th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to ensure 100 per cent voting during elections on National Voters' Day.
Adityanath, in a post on X, emphasised the importance of voting, describing it not just as a democratic right of a citizen, but also their duty.
"Heartfelt congratulations to all respected voters and residents on 'National Voters' Day,' and congratulations to all the young individuals who have become voters for the first time," the chief minister wrote.
"Voting is not only our duty, but also our right. Let's take a pledge for 100 per cent voting to make our democracy more participatory and robust," he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to new voters at the ‘New Voters' Conference’, Adityanath urged all eligible voters to cast votes in elections.
3: 27 IST, January 25th 2024
3: 24 IST, January 25th 2024
India has recorded a single-day rise of 198 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases has come down to 1,764, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.
One death was reported from Punjab in a span of 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The number of daily cases had dropped to double digits till December 5 but it began to rise again after the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant and amid cold weather conditions.
After December 5, the highest single-day rise of 841 new cases was reported on December 31, 2023, which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.
Of the 1,764 active cases, a large majority (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation.
3: 23 IST, January 25th 2024
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said it will not interfere in the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's decision to change the timing of the class X examination beginning February 2.
The court observed that the rescheduling of the examination time from 11.45 am to 9.45 am just a couple of weeks ahead of the Madhyamik examination will impact the convenience of examinees.
The court noted that the counsels for the state and the board submitted that administrative measures for providing logistical support for the examination, in which several lakh students will appear, is complete.
Justice Biswajit Basu said any disturbance to the said situation may cause a serious impact on the examination process. He said for this reason, this court was refraining from interfering with the rescheduling.
2: 20 IST, January 25th 2024
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by realtor Sanjay Chhabria against an order of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him default bail in the Yes Bank money laundering case. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said the offence is serious and the high court considered everything. The counsel appearing for Chhabria then withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.
2: 19 IST, January 25th 2024
Moderate to dense fog may affect visibility during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the capital on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The IMD said people would be able to see up to only 400 metres until 8.30 am on Friday due to foggy weather. The visibility levels may thereafter improve to 1,500 metres by 10.30 am. The minimum temperature is likely to settle in the range of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.
3: 02 IST, January 25th 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Jaipur in Rajasthan as part of his two-day State visit to India. He will also attend the Republic Day Parade 2024 as the Chief Guest.
1: 55 IST, January 25th 2024
Former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined his old party on Thursday.
1: 55 IST, January 25th 2024
New Delhi: Amid the current dispute between the Maldives and India, where Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has requested the 'complete' withdrawal of Indian troops from the tiny island nation, India's Navy Chief, R Hari Kumar, clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not instructed defence personnel to leave the Maldives, according to media reports. Further reports indicate that a Chinese research vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 03, is already en route to Male, which might lead to relations becoming much worse in the coming days. Read More
1: 53 IST, January 25th 2024
A two-year-old tigress has been killed by a male big cat in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, a forest official said on Thursday.
1: 11 IST, January 25th 2024
Kochi: In response to a demand by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the operation of free transport for Sabarimala pilgrims on the Nilakkal to Pampa route, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Kerala Government.
The notice has been issued to the Kerala Government based on the petition filed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Supreme Court is seeking an answer from the state authorities.
At present, only the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is allowed to operate on this route. The development highlights the ongoing legal and logistical challenges surrounding pilgrimage routes and transportation services in the Sabarimala region.
12: 37 IST, January 25th 2024
Vadodara: Police have apprehended Paresh Shah, the owner of Kotia Projects and the main suspect in the Harni Lake boat capsize incident, which claimed the lives of 14, including 12 students. Shah, captured on video fleeing the scene, was arrested on the Halol-Vadodara road while allegedly enroute to meet a lawyer. The tragedy unfolded during a boat ride sublet by Shah to Fun Arena, owned by Nilesh Shah. Paresh Shah's surrender, speculated to be mediated by a Vadodara saint, adds complexity to the case. With nine accused, including Shah's family members, in custody, the investigation aims to bring clarity and justice to the grieving families.
12: 26 IST, January 25th 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. Jaipur is busy preparing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the distinguished French President.
There is great anticipation as both leaders are expected to take part in important events, adding a diplomatic touch to the Republic Day celebrations. Jaipur is getting ready to host these esteemed guests, marking a crucial chapter in diplomatic relations.
11: 39 IST, January 25th 2024
Varanasi: In the Gyanvapi case, all parties are applying for a copy of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report today. The Department handling the case will open the envelopes, organize the copies, and give them to the parties on Monday, along with photos.
To get a certified copy from the Varanasi court, parties need to pay ₹2. The department says they'll only get the ASI report after paying this fee. Each party will get a copy in a sealed envelope to keep things private.
This step is important in the legal process of the Gyanvapi case, as the ASI report has crucial information about the historical and archaeological aspects of the dispute.
11: 07 IST, January 25th 2024
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make history by addressing a massive gathering of first-time voters on National Voter's Day. The event, organized by BJYM, will see the participation of lakhs of young voters across 5000+ locations. This unprecedented initiative aims to remind the youth of their crucial role in nation-building. It marks the first time a Prime Minister is engaging with first-time voters on such a large scale, emphasizing their responsibilities in shaping the future of the nation.
10: 36 IST, January 25th 2024
On the occasion of Republic Day 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded gallantry and service medals to a total of 1132 personnel from the Police, Fire Service, Home Guard, Civil Defence, and Correctional Service.
10: 04 IST, January 25th 2024
Milind Deora expressed discontent with Congress decisions, foreseeing consequences in West Bengal, as rifts within opposition alliance becomes more prominent. Read More
9: 38 IST, January 25th 2024
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to address a important gathering of booth-level party workers in Telangana today. The meeting aims to provide guidance to the key contributors, the booth convenors, who played a pivotal role in the party's recent success in the Assembly polls. With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kharge is expected to inspire and prepare the ground-level workers for the electoral battle. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's prior review meeting emphasized the importance of a strong worker turnout. Ministers and senior leaders are set to actively participate in this significant event.
8: 50 IST, January 25th 2024
Kolkata: Rahul Gandhi's Congress-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is set to enter West Bengal from Assam, triggering political tensions within the INDIA bloc alliance. The Bengal leg of the Yatra, covering 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies, is expected to unfold over a five-day period. Mamata Banerjee's recent declaration of TMC's independent participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal further complicates the political landscape. While former state Congress president Pradip Bhattacharya expresses optimism regarding the Yatra's potential impact, TMC has chosen to abstain, citing a lack of information. The Yatra, with a total span of 6,713 km, is slated to conclude its journey in Mumbai on March 20.
8: 42 IST, January 25th 2024
Ayodhya: Devotees from different parts of the country expressed their joy and emotions as they finally had the opportunity to witness the darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Priya Ram, a devotee from Bengaluru, Karnataka, conveyed her emotions, stating, "We had been waiting for years, and got an opportunity today. I can't express it in words. I am very emotional."
Siddhalingeshwar, another devotee from Bengaluru, shared his happiness, saying, "I am very happy. We are waiting eagerly for the darshan." Satyanarayana, expressing the sentiments of many, mentioned, "This was a 500-year-long wait. We are very happy and emotional. There is no problem; the government has made good arrangements." Devotees appreciated the efforts put in for the event, expressing gratitude for the long-awaited moment.
8: 41 IST, January 25th 2024
India's Ministry of Defence sealed a ₹1070.47 crore deal with Mazagon Dock for 14 AI-equipped Fast Patrol Vessels, to reinforce Nation's maritime security. Read More
8: 40 IST, January 25th 2024
While three of them died on Wednesday afternoon after being pulled at an unpatrolled beach on Phillip Island, the fourth person died in a hospital later. Read More
8: 38 IST, January 25th 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to arrive in Jaipur on Thursday, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the Shobha Yatra, both leaders are anticipated to use UPI for transactions at Hawa Mahal, adding a digital touch to their visit after Macron's arrival in Rajasthan's capital.
7: 28 IST, January 25th 2024
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400-mark, indicating 'severe' conditions, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday. In response to the deteriorating air quality, the government, following a meeting of the sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), decided to observe the situation for a day or more before considering stricter measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for air pollution control in Delhi-NCR.
The sub-committee reviewed the current air quality scenario, meteorological forecasts, and projections by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Based on the forecasts indicating a likely improvement in Delhi's average AQI, the sub-committee unanimously opted to monitor the situation further before contemplating Stage 3 curbs.
Stage 3 restrictions under GRAP involve measures such as a ban on non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR. The existing preventive and restrictive actions implemented under Stages I and II of GRAP will persist, with the sub-committee closely monitoring the situation for subsequent decisions. The GRAP restrictions had been lifted on January 18 after an improvement in air quality. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are expected in various parts of northern India, impacting air and ground transportation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate fog in the National Capital until January 26, with foggy conditions persisting on January 27 and 28.
7: 21 IST, January 25th 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in Jaipur today as the Chief Guest for India's 75th Republic Day celebrations. The visit marks the culmination of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Ahead of his arrival, Jaipur has been adorned with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron. The French President will commence his visit with a tour of the Amber Fort, followed by joint exploration of the city with PM Modi. Macron's itinerary includes interactions with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, and students. Subsequently, the leaders will engage in comprehensive bilateral talks. Macron will participate in the Republic Day parade, showcasing a French armed forces contingent alongside Indian troops. The visit aims to strengthen strategic autonomy, foster cooperation on global challenges, and enhance opportunities for Indian students and investors in France. The trip underlines the deepening Indo-French ties and follows the leaders' commitment to the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap" made in Paris in July. The visit is a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual trust between the two nations.
