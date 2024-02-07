The BJP is trying to divert people by showcasing the Ram temple and the reason for the "imposition" of Hindi by the BJP regime at the Centre is only to "deceive" the Hindi speaking people and the Saffron party is "more dangerous than coronavirus," DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged here on Thursday.

Stalin said the BJP, after assuming power at the Centre has been imposing Hindi and ignoring Tamil and "we are continuously opposing this." In 2022, the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Official Language Committee -led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah- were against the regional languages, including Tamil. It also went against the interests of people speaking regional languages.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution against implementing such recommendations.