Advertisement

India News LIVE: In today's news, the AAP will hold a citywide protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, AAP leader and Minister Atishi will hold a press conference at 10am. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country.

IIT Student on Way to Join ISIS Detained in Assam: Police

An IIT-Guwahati student, who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and was on his way to join the terror group, was detained, police said. The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturday evening. His apprehension comes four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh. "Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place," Director General of Police GP Singh posted on X on Saturday.

Advertisement

Amit Shah Extends Greetings to Personnel of Assam Rifles on Their Raising Day



AAP Supporters Stage Protest at ITO Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | WATCH

VIDEO | AAP supporters stage a protest at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy case.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/auV75SbO6h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2024

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi to Hold Press Conference at 10am Today

AAP Calls for Citywide Protest Against Arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will hold a candlelight march and effigy burning across Delhi on Sunday in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. In a statement issued on Saturday, the AAP said, "There will be a candle march and effigy burning across Delhi tomorrow in protest against the dictatorship of the BJP and the fake arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Now the people of Delhi have come out on the streets in protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal . We all have to stand together as the shield of Arvind Kejriwal. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal will prove to be the last nail to oust the Modi government from power."