The Delhi Police has arrested five sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and claimed to have foiled a plan to kill a rival gang member, officials said on Sunday. Police said they also recovered sophisticated imported weapons from them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said they received a tip-off on March 7 that some members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate would come near a DDA Park in Dwarka sector 16 with illegal weapons.