Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:42 IST
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway Today
Republic brings you all the latest new updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India
- 1 min read
7: 42 IST, March 11th 2024
The Delhi Police has arrested five sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and claimed to have foiled a plan to kill a rival gang member, officials said on Sunday. Police said they also recovered sophisticated imported weapons from them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said they received a tip-off on March 7 that some members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate would come near a DDA Park in Dwarka sector 16 with illegal weapons.
7: 19 IST, March 11th 2024
A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly killed by her husband in Australia, news agency PTI reported. The deceased has been identified as Chaithanya Madhagani. She lived with her husband and son in Australia.
Advertisement
7: 23 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore from an event in Gurugram on Monday. According to an official statement, the prime minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:24 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.