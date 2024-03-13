Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:13 IST
LIVE: BJD-BJP Possible Alliance in Odisha: Saffron Party Likely to Decide Today
10: 13 IST, March 13th 2024
Election Commission of India to hold press conference at 4:30 pm on Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
10: 09 IST, March 13th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 17 locations linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Jharkhand, including her official residence in Ranchi and the premises of her relatives. The searches were related to a land scam and illegal possession.
8: 37 IST, March 13th 2024
"We are raising the issues of farmers, youth, women & labourers. What are BJP's issues? What are PM Modi's issues? He does not talk about the 10 years of injustice...They have only one weapon in this election & that is polarization...The CAA rule is made after 4 years and 3 months...Now when only a month is left for the elections they are giving a dose of polarization..."
8: 18 IST, March 13th 2024
Opposition leader of Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, also reached Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024. Saikia has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a ban on CAA, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of the Assam accord. All Assam Students Union also filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2024. AASU has said in its petition that CAA legalizes illegal immigrants and affects the indigenous culture.
9: 25 IST, March 13th 2024
The BJP is likely to announce its decision on the possible formation of an alliance with the BJD in Odisha on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state, sources said Top state BJP leaders held a series of meetings in Delhi for the past three days, they said. The BJD is not ready to reveal its cards, while the state BJP leaders - president Manmohan Samal, election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and others - have been camping in the national capital. BJP state leaders held a series of meetings at the residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the sources said.
8: 13 IST, March 13th 2024
Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated every year on September 17, the Centre announced on Tuesday.
The Union home ministry, in the notification, said that Hyderabad was under the rule of Nizams for 13 months even after India got its independence on August 15, 1947, The region was liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948, after a police action namely 'Operation Polo'.
8: 08 IST, March 13th 2024
Amid the water crisis in India’s tech city Bengaluru, a report released by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has placed it on the second spot in an assessment of used water management. The top spot was claimed by Surat which scored 3.32 out of 5 whereas Bengaluru scored 3.23.
Out of 500 cities across 10 states, none of them scored more than 3. While 47 cities scored above 2.25, another 151 scored between 1.5 and 2.25.
8: 04 IST, March 13th 2024
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday morning.
