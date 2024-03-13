Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:13 IST
Siding With Rohingyas, Furious on Persecuted Refugees: BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal | LIVE
12: 13 IST, March 13th 2024
BRS has called Union Home Ministry's decision to celebrate September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day a poll gimmick.
12: 04 IST, March 13th 2024
Questioning Arvind Kejriwal's stance on CAA, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It does not at all deprive any Indians of their citizenship. CAA only gives citizenship to those who are persecuted based on their faith. I want to tell those trying to spread communal tension in the name of CAA, to stop. Stop telling lies. I urge the parties of south India, particularly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to stop spreading hatred."
11: 49 IST, March 13th 2024
Senior BJP Leader Ravishankar Prasad slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13, for his remarks on CAA.
11: 35 IST, March 13th 2024
“Today is going to be a historic day. We are not only scripting history today but also taking a step forward towards a bright future. The foundation stone was laid for three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore today in Gujarat's Dholera and Sarang, and Assam's Morigaon. This will help in making India a global hub for semiconductor facility”
10: 42 IST, March 13th 2024
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will launch a 'satyagraha' across the state on Wednesday to protest against the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Anti-CAA protests by opposition parties, such as the Congress, and various organisations were held in the state for the last two days.
The AASU will hold a 'satyagraha' in all the district headquarters during the day, a leader of the students' organisation said. The students' organisation had taken out a torchlight procession in several parts of the state on Tuesday evening.
10: 39 IST, March 13th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participates in ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’. He will lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore shortly.
10: 46 IST, March 13th 2024
Election Commission is exploring the possibility of simultaneous assembly- parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Director General J&K Police R R Swain and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo will brief ECI on prevailing scenario at 2.30pm while law enforcement agencies will brief ECI on district-wise security preparedness for holding elections in J&K at 12.30pm. Nine-member Election Commission team is scheduled to arrive in Jammu at 11.45am. The ECI will hold a press conference at Jammu today afternoon at 4.30pm.
10: 20 IST, March 13th 2024
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) appointed coordinators for two assembly coordinators for two assembly constituencies, Chilakaluripet and Gajuwaka, ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. While Kavati Manohar Naidu has been appointed as the coordinator for Chilakaluripet, Gudivada Amar Nath has been appointed for Gajuwaka.
10: 13 IST, March 13th 2024
Election Commission of India to hold press conference at 4:30 pm on Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
10: 26 IST, March 13th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 17 locations linked to Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Jharkhand, including her official residence in Ranchi and the premises of her relatives. The searches were related to a land scam and illegal possession. Prasad, MLA from the Barkagaon constituency in Hazaribag district, further said that she had ignored the BJP's offer.
They (ED) came early in the morning, and from there, it was just a whole day of torture. They made me stand in a place for hours. I was offered the Hazaribag Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP, which I ignored. Then I was pressurized," Prasad said.
8: 37 IST, March 13th 2024
"We are raising the issues of farmers, youth, women & labourers. What are BJP's issues? What are PM Modi's issues? He does not talk about the 10 years of injustice...They have only one weapon in this election & that is polarization...The CAA rule is made after 4 years and 3 months...Now when only a month is left for the elections they are giving a dose of polarization..."
8: 18 IST, March 13th 2024
Opposition leader of Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, also reached Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024. Saikia has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a ban on CAA, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of the Assam accord. All Assam Students Union also filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2024. AASU has said in its petition that CAA legalizes illegal immigrants and affects the indigenous culture.
9: 25 IST, March 13th 2024
The BJP is likely to announce its decision on the possible formation of an alliance with the BJD in Odisha on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state, sources said Top state BJP leaders held a series of meetings in Delhi for the past three days, they said. The BJD is not ready to reveal its cards, while the state BJP leaders - president Manmohan Samal, election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and others - have been camping in the national capital. BJP state leaders held a series of meetings at the residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the sources said.
8: 13 IST, March 13th 2024
Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated every year on September 17, the Centre announced on Tuesday.
The Union home ministry, in the notification, said that Hyderabad was under the rule of Nizams for 13 months even after India got its independence on August 15, 1947, The region was liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948, after a police action namely 'Operation Polo'.
8: 08 IST, March 13th 2024
Amid the water crisis in India’s tech city Bengaluru, a report released by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has placed it on the second spot in an assessment of used water management. The top spot was claimed by Surat which scored 3.32 out of 5 whereas Bengaluru scored 3.23.
Out of 500 cities across 10 states, none of them scored more than 3. While 47 cities scored above 2.25, another 151 scored between 1.5 and 2.25.
8: 04 IST, March 13th 2024
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday morning.
