Siding With Rohingyas, Furious on Persecuted Refugees: BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal | LIVE

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will launch a 'satyagraha' across the state on Wednesday to protest against the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Anti-CAA protests by opposition parties, such as the Congress, and various organisations were held in the state for the last two days.

The AASU will hold a 'satyagraha' in all the district headquarters during the day, a leader of the students' organisation said. The students' organisation had taken out a torchlight procession in several parts of the state on Tuesday evening.