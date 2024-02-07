India News LIVE: Coimbatore Blast: 2 More Chargesheeted

A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another teenager with a pair of scissors in his neck following an argument over playing cricket in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The victim, who is 16 years old, was admitted to a hospital after getting injured in the incident that took place around 6.30 pm on Tuesday on a ground in Yadav Nagar area of Airoli, they said. "The boys were playing cricket when an argument broke out between them. It escalated to such a level that the accused pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in his neck in a fit of rage," an official of Rabale MIDC police station said.