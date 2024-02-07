Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:16 IST
India News LIVE: Coimbatore Blast: 2 More Chargesheeted
11: 16 IST, January 24th 2024
Maharashtra: Senior Police Inspector Dilip Bhosale Goregaon Police Station says, “A fire broke out in a godown in Goregaon West, Mumbai... About 12-13 fire tenders have arrived here and are working to control the fire. No casualties reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known...”
9: 17 IST, January 24th 2024
On Republic Day security arrangements, Special CP Law and Order Dependra Pathak says, "Delhi Police has made all the necessary arrangements for the Republic Day event. The traffic unit, Security Unit and District Unit have been deployed for the arrangements... Delhi Police is in a professional readiness situation to handle anything..."
8: 24 IST, January 24th 2024
Delhi Police arrested four people in connection with an unidentified body found near Salimgarh bypass in New Delhi.
7: 18 IST, January 24th 2024
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, persisted in his attacks on Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, alleging that the home minister Amit Shah and prime minister Narendra Modi have remote control over the chief minister of Assam. Speaking to a crowd during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he asserted that if Sarma spoke on behalf of the state, he would be "thrown out".
6: 35 IST, January 24th 2024
Four people have been arrested for desecrating Dr Ambedkar's statue Kalaburagi in Karnataka
5: 43 IST, January 24th 2024
In a significant development in the Coimbatore blast case, two more have been chargesheeted.
5: 39 IST, January 24th 2024
Jallikattu underway at the newly constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district.
5: 37 IST, January 24th 2024
PM Modi will visit Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on 25th January to inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores. The projects are related to several sectors like rail, road, oil and gas and urban development & housing, said Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.
4: 37 IST, January 24th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an event of NCC and NSS cadets-volunteers in Delhi. He will also interact with them.
3: 52 IST, January 24th 2024
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi allows the plea of accused Sarvesh Mishra and grants him regular bail. He was granted interim bail earlier. He was charge-sheeted along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh. He was not arrested during the investigation.
3: 47 IST, January 24th 2024
Rakesh Ticket on Wednesday said that the farmer groups to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on Feb 16.
2: 46 IST, January 24th 2024
A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another teenager with a pair of scissors in his neck following an argument over playing cricket in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The victim, who is 16 years old, was admitted to a hospital after getting injured in the incident that took place around 6.30 pm on Tuesday on a ground in Yadav Nagar area of Airoli, they said. "The boys were playing cricket when an argument broke out between them. It escalated to such a level that the accused pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in his neck in a fit of rage," an official of Rabale MIDC police station said.
1: 25 IST, January 24th 2024
At least six people died and nine others were injured on Wednesday after a truck carrying them overturned amid heavy rain in Mayurbhanj district, police said. The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning, they said. The driver managed to escape from the spot, a police officer said.
3: 12 IST, January 24th 2024
The ASI has submitted the survey report of Gyanvapi case in Fast Track Court.
12: 25 IST, January 24th 2024
Unidentified persons have vandalised a few shops in some areas of Maharashtra's Thane district, including Naya Nagar which witnessed a communal clash three days back, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kashimira, Naya Nagar and Navghar areas of the district neighbouring Mumbai. A video which went viral on social media showed some persons on motorbikes throwing stones at the shops. The shops in these areas were damaged following which the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said. The police were trying to obtain the CCTV footage of the spots where the shops were damaged to establish the identity of the attackers, he said.
1: 46 IST, January 24th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for questioning at their Kolkata office on January 29. Earlier in the day, ED officials raided his residence in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.
12: 50 IST, January 24th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on February 4 whereas all the cabinet ministers of Uttar Pradesh will visit the holy town on February 1.
12: 25 IST, January 24th 2024
A caste census will be a true tribute to Karpoori Thakur as the country now needs "real justice" and not "politics of symbolism", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, even as he welcomed the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on the socialist leader. Two-time Bihar chief minister Thakur has been named for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously. "I pay respectful tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur ji, an incomparable warrior of social justice, on his birth centenary. He is certainly a precious gem of India and the decision to award him Bharat Ratna posthumously is welcome," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
11: 01 IST, January 24th 2024
The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in the multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said the high court and the trial court committed error in granting bail to them. "We have no hesitation that the charge sheet having been filed and cognisance being taken in due time, respondents could not have claimed statutory bail as a right," the bench said.
10: 14 IST, January 24th 2024
A group of persons allegedly attacked members of a procession taken out in Maharashtra's Thane district on the day of consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple following which police have arrested two persons, an official said on Wednesday. Two-three persons were injured in the incident which took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday when the victims were heading on four motorcycles as well as on foot as part of the procession in Borivali village of Padgha area here, the official from Padgha police station said. A group of nearly 15 armed persons intercepted them and allegedly attacked them with iron rods, wooden sticks and sharp objects.
10: 40 IST, January 24th 2024
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar appeared Before ED in connection with the Maharashtra Bank Scam Case on Wednesday.
11: 03 IST, January 24th 2024
India has logged 160 fresh cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 1,886, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Two new deaths -- one each from Karnataka and Kerala-- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but they again began to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. A single day rise of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.
8: 30 IST, January 24th 2024
As many as 16 drivers ferrying children to their schools were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday morning, underscoring the danger campus-bound students and other road users are exposed to.
The 16 men were driving mostly mini-buses or Tempo vehicles, police said, adding that they were caught during a concerted drive in which 3,414 vehicles with kids were checked at naka points.
10: 12 IST, January 24th 2024
NCP leader (Sharad Pawar faction) Rohit Pawar will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 24.
8: 29 IST, January 24th 2024
Passengers are facing a harrowing time as several Delhi-bound trains are running off-schedule owing to adverse weather conditions, on Wednesday.
Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi railway stations as many trains including Poorva Express, Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi, Katra Vande Bharat, A.P Express, Delhi-Palwal Express, are running late due to fog and cold wave.
7: 27 IST, January 24th 2024
A thin layer of fog engulfed the national capital amid the cold wave, on Wednesday.
6: 41 IST, January 24th 2024
On the second day after the Pran Pratishtha, devotees gathered in huge numbers at Rampath to have darshan of Ram Lalla.
