India News LIVE: ED Summons Congress' Harak Singh Rawat; Assam Cabinet Scraps Muslim Marriage Act
8: 37 IST, February 24th 2024
India News LIVE: Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a joint press conference in Delhi today to announce the seat-sharing pact for Lok Sabha elections 2024.
8: 35 IST, February 24th 2024
India News LIVE: One Naxal was killed in the encounter with DRG soldiers in the Burkalanka area, Sukma, SP Kiran Chauhan said on Saturday. Search operation is underway
7: 55 IST, February 24th 2024
India News LIVE: Manipur Police has arrested an active member of KYKL organisation from Imphal West namely RK. Jitensana (43 years). The Police suspects him of being involved in assault of truck drivers at Sekmai on the night of 16th February 2024. Further investigation is ongoing.
7: 49 IST, February 24th 2024
India News LIVE: Two people were killed whereas several others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in veered off the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway after being hit by a cement tanker in Nadiad in Gujarat’s Kheda district, in the early hours of Saturday.
7: 48 IST, February 24th 2024
India News LIVE: The Assam cabinet has repealed the 89-year old Muslim Marriages, Divorce Registration Act under which the marriages and divorces by Muslims residing in the state were registered.
7: 45 IST, February 24th 2024
India News LIVE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former forest minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat and others in connection with the money laundering case in the Pakhro Range scam of Corbett National Park.
The Enforcement Directorate has asked Harak Singh Rawat to depose before it on 29 February.
