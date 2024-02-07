Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:50 IST
BJP Putting Everyone in Jail to Win Polls: Mamata Banerjee After Soren's Arrest | LIVE
Good morning! In today's latest news updates, the national capital and NCR woke up to heavy rainfall for the second day. Meanwhile, in other news, Finance Minister Sitharaman is all set to present India's interim budget 2024 today. The final budget will be presented in July after the general elections. Stay tuned for more such news updates!
India
- 4 min read
Taking a swipe at Nawaz Sharif, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that “giving an impression” of pre-decided results of the upcoming general elections is “an insult to the people” of Pakistan, as he criticised the three-time former prime minister of "not campaigning enough".
The 35-year-old Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bhutto-Zardari, who was nominated as the party's official prime ministerial candidate last month, made the comments in a podcast interview, according to the Dawn newspaper.
“Even if that’s not true, just giving that impression is an insult to the people. […] Sure, you have been the prime minister three times [but] tell us what you want to do,” the former foreign minister said, referring to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Sharif.
Bhutto-Zardari also criticised the 73-year-old former prime minister for “not campaigning” enough, saying it affected the legitimacy of the general elections scheduled for next week.
The PML-N leader was ousted from power thrice in 1993, 1999 and 2017.
Family members of a 12-year-old boy who died after he was allegedly beaten up by his seniors at a government school here staged a protest on Friday, demanding action against its principal.
They along with others held the demonstration in front of the school in north Delhi.
Police on Thursday had registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the incident.
During their protest, family members demanded strict action against the school's principal.
"We have met the principal many times just to tell him that he must take strict action against those seniors. We requested CCTV camera footage, but we were sent back with only assurances," a family member said.
On January 20, information was received from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the death of the boy during treatment, according to police.
Police said the boy, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was admitted at the emergency ward of the hospital in Ashok Vihar by his father on January 20 at 7 pm.
The patient died during the treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.
Inquest proceedings were initiated and the statements of the father and other family members of the boy were recorded, he said.
The father stated that on January 11, his son, after returning from school, told him that he was beaten up by students of senior classes. The boy had also complained to his father of an injury in his left knee, Meena said.
2: 24 IST, February 1st 2024
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging it of imprisoning opposition leaders to win the upcoming general elections.
This comes a day after her Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case.
Speaking at a public distribution programme at Santipur in Nadia district, Banerjee said, “BJP is putting everyone in jail only to win the election.”
"We desired an alliance, but the Congress did not agree. They have joined forces with the CPI(M) to assist the BJP in the elections," she added.
12: 45 IST, February 1st 2024
After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Interim Budget 2024 speech, the Lok Sabha passed ‘Finance Bill 2024.’
As of now, the House has been adjourned and will meet at 11:00 on February 2.
10: 59 IST, February 1st 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Malda, West Bengal today.
9: 07 IST, February 1st 2024
A video shared by news agency ANI showed Punjab's Moga under the spell of a hailstorm today.
9: 06 IST, February 1st 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is all set to present the Budget for this year. This is the interim budget as the full budget will be announced in July after the general elections.
For all the latest updates related to BUDGET 2024, click here.
9: 04 IST, February 1st 2024
Delhi-NCR continues to receive heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Due to this several flights and trains were affected causing difficulty for travellers.
This comes as Delhi's Narela recorded the highest rainfall (25 mm) from 08:30 am Jan 31 to 05:30 am Feb 1. Next in the list is Ujwa which received 23 mm of rainfall.
