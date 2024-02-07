Taking a swipe at Nawaz Sharif, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that “giving an impression” of pre-decided results of the upcoming general elections is “an insult to the people” of Pakistan, as he criticised the three-time former prime minister of "not campaigning enough".

The 35-year-old Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bhutto-Zardari, who was nominated as the party's official prime ministerial candidate last month, made the comments in a podcast interview, according to the Dawn newspaper.

“Even if that’s not true, just giving that impression is an insult to the people. […] Sure, you have been the prime minister three times [but] tell us what you want to do,” the former foreign minister said, referring to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Sharif.

Bhutto-Zardari also criticised the 73-year-old former prime minister for “not campaigning” enough, saying it affected the legitimacy of the general elections scheduled for next week.

The PML-N leader was ousted from power thrice in 1993, 1999 and 2017.