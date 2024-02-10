Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

India News LIVE: No Zero Hour Today, Both Houses to Discuss Ram Mandir

Latest News Updates: Today, the Parliament will hold discussions on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Furthermore, the NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with car cylinder bomb blasts. Stay tuned!

Tanisha Rajput
Parliament Budget Session
Parliament Budget Session | Image: PTI
9: 28 IST, February 10th 2024

The INDI Alliance will be meeting at 10 am today at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharges' office for parliament session scheduled to discuss Ram Mandir issues.

9: 25 IST, February 10th 2024

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at Bellary Congress MLA House, ANI reported.

8: 23 IST, February 10th 2024

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at several locations in Coimbatore in connection with the car cylinder bomb blast, ANI reported. 

 

8: 15 IST, February 10th 2024

In today's Parliament Budget Session both the Houses will hold discussions on Ram Mandir. Furthermore, as per media, no zero or question hour will be observed in in both Houses. 

