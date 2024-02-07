Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:11 IST

India News LIVE: ED Seeks Time to File Reply on Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Digital Desk
Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
3: 10 IST, February 2nd 2024

The BJP-ruled Gujarat government on Friday presented a Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget that imposed no new taxes. Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented the budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly here on the second day of the Budget Session. Desai informed the House that the budget outlay of Rs 3,32,465 crore for 2024-25 indicates an increase of Rs 31,444 crore, or 10.44 per cent, over the previous fiscal. The state government presented the budget with an estimated surplus of 146.72 crore and proposed no new taxes. In his budgetary address, Desai announced a host of schemes and projects and said the state government kept GYAN – ‘Garib’ (the poor), ‘Yuva’ (youth), ‘Annadata’ (farmer) and ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) – at the core while preparing the budget.

2: 40 IST, February 2nd 2024

The Enforcement Directorate has sought time to file reply on the regular bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. A common reply has been filed by CBI on the regular bail application and plea for seeking custody parole by Sisodia. Delhi's rouse avenue court lists the matter for arguments on February 5.

2: 16 IST, February 2nd 2024

The AAP vs BJP political row - over the Chandigarh mayoral election and the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Arvind Kejriwal - escalated on Friday with the Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, leading a mass of party leaders and workers in a protest march in the city.

12: 48 IST, February 2nd 2024

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths who also threw her down from a height after she raised an alarm in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, officials said on Friday. The teen suffered serious injuries due to the fall, he said. The incident took place in Dabra town of the district on January 29 when the girl was on her way to a coaching class. Two youths allegedly abducted her on their motorcycle and later raped her, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said.

2: 36 IST, February 2nd 2024

The first Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed.

11: 14 IST, February 2nd 2024

The NIA conducted raids at Naam Tamilar Katchi party's functionary Saatai Durai Murugan's residence in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday.

11: 04 IST, February 2nd 2024

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai arrived at the Gujarat Assembly to present the State Budget 2024-25. He will present the budget on Friday. 

11: 17 IST, February 2nd 2024

UCC expert committee on Friday handed over the UCC draft report to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

11: 08 IST, February 2nd 2024

The Delhi Police has detained 25 AAP workers from Singhu border so far. All of them are the party workers from Punjab and Haryana. Police suspect that they were going to take part in the party's protest today. A few other workers have been stopped. Those who have been detained at the border will be allowed to leave after verification, said Delhi Police.


 

10: 03 IST, February 2nd 2024

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila on Friday arrived at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi, to meet him.

9: 59 IST, February 2nd 2024

Demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, Congress leader YS Sharmila will hold 'Maha Dharna' in Delhi on Friday.

9: 03 IST, February 2nd 2024

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men from her village here, police said on Thursday. The two accused, Dayashankar and Shami, were arrested on Thursday, they said. The girl had gone to her sister's house in a village in Kanpur a few days ago. Dayashankar and Shami went to the village on Tuesday and left with the girl on Wednesday, said Anirudh Dubey, Station House Officer, Chandpur.

9: 02 IST, February 2nd 2024

Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged threats made against the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge on various social media platforms after the verdict was pronounced in the murder of BJP OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan, police said.

Security was heightened for Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge-I V G Sreedevi, after taking serious note of the online threats made against her.

7: 19 IST, February 2nd 2024

The Delhi Police are on alert due to Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration in the national capital. Police did not give permission for the demonstration. Police have received information about the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party workers from many areas of Delhi and also from Punjab. Around 1000 Delhi Police personnel and Paramilitary forces will be deployed.

6: 50 IST, February 2nd 2024

A thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Friday. The visibility dropped to zero near India Gate.


 

8: 17 IST, February 2nd 2024

The UCC expert committee constituted by the Uttarakhand government under the chairmanship of justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to prepare the draft of the uniform civil code on may 27, 2022, will submit its draft report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at 11 am on Friday.
 

6: 46 IST, February 2nd 2024

Devotees on Friday gathered outside Gyanvapi complex and recited bhajans.

