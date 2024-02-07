The Sports Ministry suspended the Paralympic Committee as did not conduct elections o new Executive Committee before the expiry period of previous Executive Committee. The Paralympic Committee announced the elections to the new Executive Committee to be held on March 28, 2024 which is two months after the expiry of the previous Executive Committee.

The Delhi High Court vide order dated January 27, 2020 allowed the declaration of results of the election notified on September 3, 2019 subject to the further orders to be passed in the said petition. In pursuance of the above order of Delhi High Court, the Returning Officer declared the results of election on January 31, 2020. So, four year term of the Executive Committee of PCI has ended on January 31, 2020, said the statement.

The elections for electing new Executive Committee should have been held before the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee. However, PCI has vide notice dated January 22, 2024 announced that the elections will be held on March 28, 2024 at Bengaluru, which indicates a substantial gap of almost two months after the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee. This decision of the PCI is in violation of the provisions of the PCI's own constitution as well as the provisions of the Sports Code, added the statement.

