Sports Ministry Suspends Paralympic Committee of India
Sports Ministry has suspended Paralympic Committee. In another news, PM Modi is slated to unveil projects worth Rs 11,600 crore tomorrow in Assam.
11: 26 IST, February 3rd 2024
The appointment of Jaideep Mazumdar, Ambassador/Permanent Representative, Embassy of India, Vienna, as Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, in lieu of Shri Saurabh Kumar, has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
11: 56 IST, February 3rd 2024
The Sports Ministry suspended the Paralympic Committee as did not conduct elections o new Executive Committee before the expiry period of previous Executive Committee. The Paralympic Committee announced the elections to the new Executive Committee to be held on March 28, 2024 which is two months after the expiry of the previous Executive Committee.
The Delhi High Court vide order dated January 27, 2020 allowed the declaration of results of the election notified on September 3, 2019 subject to the further orders to be passed in the said petition. In pursuance of the above order of Delhi High Court, the Returning Officer declared the results of election on January 31, 2020. So, four year term of the Executive Committee of PCI has ended on January 31, 2020, said the statement.
The elections for electing new Executive Committee should have been held before the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee. However, PCI has vide notice dated January 22, 2024 announced that the elections will be held on March 28, 2024 at Bengaluru, which indicates a substantial gap of almost two months after the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee. This decision of the PCI is in violation of the provisions of the PCI's own constitution as well as the provisions of the Sports Code, added the statement.
9: 48 IST, February 3rd 2024
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky, light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds on Sunday for the national capital.
According to reports, Delhi saw a low temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, two degrees below average. Dense fog was also reported in a few isolated areas.
At 5:30 am, the IMD's weather bulletin on Saturday indicated that there was 50 meters of visibility in the Palam area.
9: 37 IST, February 3rd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit. During his visit, he will meet the BJP’s state core committee and launch development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore.
The PM landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam from Odisha around 6.30 pm on Saturday and proceeded to Koinadhara state guest house.
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a few state ministers, and senior law enforcement and civil servants all greeted PM Modi at the Airport.
Sunday at 11.30 am, PM Modi will give a speech to the public at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. From there, a number of state and federal initiatives will be unveiled.
The foundation stones for several major projects will be laid, including the Rs 498 crore Kamakhya temple corridor, the Rs 358 crore six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati, the Rs 831 crore FIFA-standard upgrade of Nehru Stadium, and the Rs 300 crore new sports complex in Chandrapur.
9: 29 IST, February 3rd 2024
Apurva Chandra, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, was named the Health Secretary by the Personnel Ministry.
9: 24 IST, February 3rd 2024
Sanjay Jaju has been appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary, in place of Apurva Chandra.
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/YK9OUXkQu7
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024
8: 27 IST, February 3rd 2024
Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in Delhi to congratulate the latter for being conferred with Bharat Ratna.
8: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets "One lakh lamps were lit by the people of Assam to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati."
6: 25 IST, February 3rd 2024
Jharkhand High Court has scheduled the hearing for the petition filed by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, challenging his arrest by the ED on February 5.
5: 46 IST, February 3rd 2024
After the BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested for firing at former KDMC corporator, the accused will be presented in Ulhasnagar magistrate court and the court is likely to hear the case on Saturday.
5: 33 IST, February 3rd 2024
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted two accused in the case relating to the revival of violent naxalism in Bihar’s Magadh Zone by the proscribed Naxal organisation, CPI (Maoist), said a statement by NIA.
The chargesheet filed before NIA Special Court, Patna, Bihar, names Rohit Rai alias Prakash alias Manoj alias Patrakaar alias Netaji, of Kaimur district of Bihar, and Pramod Yadav alias Pramod Kumar of Aurangabad district of the state...Further investigations into the case are continuing, added the statement.
4: 30 IST, February 3rd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP government is aiming for the electricity bill of poor people to become zero, for which rooftop solarpower scheme is announced for One Crore families.
2: 39 IST, February 3rd 2024
THE Enforcement Directorate team took Hemant Soren from Hotwar Jail to the office for questioning.
2: 18 IST, February 3rd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Sambalpur. He is currently on his visit tot he Southern state and will shortly be launching infra programmes worth over Rs 68,000 crore.
11: 53 IST, February 3rd 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted to Milind Deora's exit from the party, saying he was “perfectly ok” with it. He added that leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Milind Deora should part ways with the party, as they do not align with its ideology.
11: 43 IST, February 3rd 2024
The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, has been announced for veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.
1: 58 IST, February 3rd 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in land scam case from Saturday. Soren, who is currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi’s Hotwar, will brought to ED office for questioning.
11: 01 IST, February 3rd 2024
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday attends the inaugural event of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024.
10: 37 IST, February 3rd 2024
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Ulhasnagar firing incident.
11: 05 IST, February 3rd 2024
The Uttarakhand government will hold a Cabinet meeting on UCC on Saturday.
10: 35 IST, February 3rd 2024
A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch officials arrived at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Saturday. Yesterday, Police officials came here to serve notice in connection with Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against BJP "of trying to buy AAP MLAs". Delhi Police asked him to provide evidence.
9: 33 IST, February 3rd 2024
A 34-year-old man, dismissed from the Army, was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly duping a woman of around Rs 1.25 lakh by promising her a job and not providing it, police said on Saturday. Santosh Kumar Sethy, resident of Nandighar in Dharakote block, was dismissed from the Army after he was arrested in two cases of cheating last year, they said. After he got out on bail, he befriended the woman telling her about his defence background, and took Rs 1.25 lakh promising her the job of a clerk in an Army college, they added.
9: 33 IST, February 3rd 2024
Seven men were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a former Sarpanch a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said. Former Sarpanch Varinder Singh alias Bantu was rescued by police in injured condition and admitted to Government Medical College hospital, they said. According to a complaint filed by one Ram Saran Sharma of Marheen village of Kathua, Varinder Singh alias Bantu was abducted at the behest of Kamaldeep Singh alias Rinku, his sworn enemy, police said.
9: 09 IST, February 3rd 2024
Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad was hospitalised after he sustained injuries in a firing incident in Thane’s Ulhasnagar on Friday night, said police. The shots were allegedly fired by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.
7: 06 IST, February 3rd 2024
Two people were hospital after they were injured in a firing Incident in Thane on Friday.
6: 58 IST, February 3rd 2024
Fire extinguishing operations at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district are currently underway, following a massive fire that took place on Friday. A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Solan, in which one woman lost her life, while 31 people were reported injured and nine went missing.
