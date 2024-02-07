Patna: The nameplate outside the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, bearing the title "BIHAR DEPUTY CM," is now hidden beneath layers of newspapers. This move follows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent decision to sever ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and forge a new alliance with the BJP-led NDA.

The covered designation serves as a tangible reflection of the shifting political landscape in Bihar, marking the end of the previous coalition. As alliances reshape, the state anticipates significant changes in its political trajectory.