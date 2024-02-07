Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:33 IST
India LIVE: Colours of ‘Tiranga’ Glow Bright on Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Parliament Building
The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony concluded at Vijay Chowk in Delhi with lowering of the national flag. The colours of the national flag glow bright on Old and New Parliament buildings and the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
10: 33 IST, January 29th 2024
On Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA, Union Minister and President of RLJP, Pashupati Kumar Paras said, "Yesterday was a very auspicious day, Nitish Kumar joined the NDA alliance. The people of Bihar had been feeling suffocated for the last 15 months. The law and order situation in Bihar was poor. Even if late, the Chief Minister is returning to his old home. He (Nitish Kumar) will not go anywhere now, as long as he remains in politics, he will remain in the NDA alliance."
9: 58 IST, January 29th 2024
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case, said, "We have filed two interim applications before the Supreme Court, asking to vacate the stay order (on ASI to conduct a survey of the 'Wazukhana' area). We have also demanded that the ASI be given the freedom to conduct a feature study of the sealed area, excavation be allowed and permission for the scientific study of Shivling without damaging it. I hope it will be taken up for hearing soon. It has become clear that there are 10 'tahkhanas' there, out of these only two have been opened. We have also filed an application that the rest of the 'tahkhanas' be opened too."
9: 19 IST, January 29th 2024
Former-Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Monday grilled for around 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate officials at Patna office in connection with the alleged Land for Job scam.
9: 00 IST, January 29th 2024
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav came out of the Enforcement Directorate office after hours of questioning. He left for his home from the ED office.
8: 39 IST, January 29th 2024
Amid Hanuman flag removal row, Karnataka Congress MLA from Mandya, Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) said, "We did a wonderful job in Mandya in the last six months. This is a Vokkaliga belt. They saw that one more Vokkaliga leader was rising, and they targetted me. We hoist the Indian flag, not any flag. I am a proud Indian. They (BJP) are duplicate Hindus, we are the original Hindus."
8: 35 IST, January 29th 2024
On final decision on seat-sharing formula with the Congress in West Bengal, TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "The final decision of seat sharing is with CM Mamata Banerjee. But the way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continuously kept maligning our party and government, he is working like BJP's agent. Delhi leaders should think about this."
8: 30 IST, January 29th 2024
The Beating Retreat ceremony was held at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Monday. The event was attended by LG Manoj Sinha along with others.
7: 59 IST, January 29th 2024
A massive fire broke out in a Chemical company in Pawane Midc in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited.
7: 34 IST, January 29th 2024
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav called on BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence, in New Delhi.
6: 21 IST, January 29th 2024
The massed bands perform 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' at the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in Delhi.
6: 04 IST, January 29th 2024
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the Children Home for Girls in village Vavdi in Gujarat's Nanded. The later, EAM tweets, "The computer lab, smart classroom, science lab, sports facilities and music room enabled by MPLAD funds have made a real difference to the girls living there. Was so nice to hear from them and spend time in their company."
5: 37 IST, January 29th 2024
Beating Retreat ceremony is underway at Delhi's Vijay Chowk. Military bands enthral audience at the ceremony.
5: 22 IST, January 29th 2024
Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur says, "Rumours are being spread that Jharkhand CM is absconding. These are the attempts to destabilise the Jharkhand government and create a law and order situation. CM has already taken the time from ED for January 31. These rumours are an attempt to instigate the supporters of CM Hemant Soren, leading to the imposition of the Governor's rule."
5: 18 IST, January 29th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Vijay Chowk to take part in Beating Retreat ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes the president at the venue.
5: 15 IST, January 29th 2024
The Beating Retreat ceremony underway at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the ceremony.
2: 57 IST, January 29th 2024
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee has concluded its tasks, with the report set to be unveiled on February 2. Addressing the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami stated, "In keeping with our commitment to the electorate during the 2022 assembly polls, we established the UCC Committee to enforce the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The committee's diligent efforts have culminated, and on February 2, they will present their findings to us."
2: 55 IST, January 29th 2024
Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra is rescuing fishermen hijacked by Somali pirates 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea. The Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman with around 17 crew members was hijacked by Somali pirates: Indian Defence officials
2: 14 IST, January 29th 2024
Patna: The nameplate outside the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, bearing the title "BIHAR DEPUTY CM," is now hidden beneath layers of newspapers. This move follows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent decision to sever ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and forge a new alliance with the BJP-led NDA.
The covered designation serves as a tangible reflection of the shifting political landscape in Bihar, marking the end of the previous coalition. As alliances reshape, the state anticipates significant changes in its political trajectory.
1: 48 IST, January 29th 2024
The Supreme Court had prolonged the stay on the Shahi Eidgah Commission in the Mathura Janmabhoomi dispute, adjourning the hearing to April for parties to complete their pleadings.
1: 45 IST, January 29th 2024
Boniyar: 29 December at 1010hrs, a fire broke out in the remote village of Bacchi in Trikanjan. The Indian Army reacted swiftly and dispatched Water Tankers to the affected village.
Reaching the location at ground breaking speed, troops quickly organised themselves to rescuing locals and laying water hoses to get the fire under control. Their swift action resulted in not only saving precious lives and property but also curtailed the spreading of fire to adjacent houses in the clustered village.
1: 41 IST, January 29th 2024
Mahila Congress protested outside Kerala Legislative Assembly against rising prices, Supplyco shortages, and social security pension lapses. Using kitchen utensils, members faced water cannons.
12: 48 IST, January 29th 2024
News Click founder Prabir Purkayastha's judicial custody extended till 17 February by Patiala House Court under UAPA Act. Delhi Police seeks 20-day extension, alleging foreign funding for pro-China campaign. Purkayastha presented in court as custody expires today. Accusations involve the news portal receiving foreign funds for pro-China campaign, as reported in a news article.
12: 37 IST, January 29th 2024
Scores of civil defence volunteers protested in Central Delhi over termination of their services by the city government last year. They staged a protest at the Rajghat power station to demand their reinstatement. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had in October last year approved a proposal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers with effect from November 1, 2023.
12: 36 IST, January 29th 2024
A policeman was on Monday killed when an SUV hit him during vehicle-checking here, police said. The incident took place when checking of vehicles was going on in the morning due to a theft. The incident took place in the Sarai Akil area wherein constable Avinash Dubey (25) was hit by an SUV, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava said. Dubey was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Srivastava said. The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot, he added.
11: 50 IST, January 29th 2024
The Supreme Court transferred cases related to caste certificate irregularities to its jurisdiction. The court set a three-week deadline for pleadings. Read More
11: 11 IST, January 29th 2024
On BJP-JDS workers' protest in Mandya, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "They should have basic common sense. Let them do politics. We respect all religions. We can't allow anyone to take the law into their hands."
10: 59 IST, January 29th 2024
Patna: Former Bihar CM and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Reaches ED's Office in Connection with Railways-Land-for-Jobs Money Laundering Case; RJD Workers Gather Outside, Sources Say.
10: 54 IST, January 29th 2024
Mandya district administration yesterday brought down the Hanuman flag hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board of Mandya district.
10: 47 IST, January 29th 2024
Pune: A CNG-run four-wheeler car caught fire in the Katraj Chowk area of Pune city, earlier today. A team of fire department immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported: Pune Fire Department.
10: 43 IST, January 29th 2024
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to appear before the ED in connection with the Railways-land-for-jobs money laundering case. Additionally as per reports, RJD workers gather outside the ED office.
10: 25 IST, January 29th 2024
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has donated his ancestral home in Baniyani, Rohtak district to the village authorities. The purpose is to establish an e-library for children.
9: 19 IST, January 29th 2024
9: 11 IST, January 29th 2024
New Delhi: As Many as 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at Police Training School in Delhi's Wazirabad. Read More
8: 33 IST, January 29th 2024
Bengaluru: A blast was reported at a firecracker company in Belthangady in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, leaving three people dead and several others injured.
The deceased have been identified as Vargees (62), Swamy (60) and Chethan (24).
8: 29 IST, January 29th 2024
Weather Today: The biting cold and dense fog continued to prevail in parts of the country on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was witnessed over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, in isolated pockets of Bihar whereas moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh experienced shallow fog in the early hours of Monday.
8: 15 IST, January 29th 2024
Many passengers are facing a harrowing time while waiting for the trains amid the cold wave. Read More
8: 02 IST, January 29th 2024
Mumbai: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at the end of the 84th Conference of Legislative Bodies, talked about making laws better.
He wants discussions before passing laws, making sure good laws work well, and getting rid of unnecessary ones. Also, he supports the idea of having elections for the whole country at the same time.
7: 58 IST, January 29th 2024
The Beating Retreat ceremony, will be held on January 29, marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. Read More
7: 05 IST, January 29th 2024
Jammu: Several key National Conference leaders, including its Kathua district president, joined the BJP on Sunday, in a jolt to the Farooq Abdullah-led party in the Jammu region. Many supporters and district office bearers also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP.
6: 48 IST, January 29th 2024
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at Raj Bhavan yesterday for creating the Rama Lalla idol placed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
