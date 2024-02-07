Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:55 IST
A 50-year-old 'sadhvi' was found murdered with her throat slit in Pataudi area here on Wednesday, police said.
According to the police, the deceased woman monk is identified as Roshni Devi from village Khatkara. She was living with another monk Nafe alias Khamai Nath of Gagana village of Sonipat district in a hut near a cremation ground in village Mirzapur.
Nafe told the police that he had gone to get milk and when he came back to their hut, he found Roshi injured.
The police said the woman monk was found lying in a pool of blood and rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead. A case of murder has been registered at Pataudi police station, they added.
The duo used to clean the crematorium and survive on donations, the police said.
11: 23 IST, January 30th 2024
The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police seeking action against the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) for filing Income Tax returns "fraudulently". In letters to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Cyber Police station, party treasurer Balaji Kinikar said after the Election Commission of India allotted the party symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, it also procured a duplicate PAN card. Office-bearers of the Uddhav Thackeray group filed TDS returns for the July to September 2023 quarter by posing as authorised representatives of the party, he alleged.
10: 55 IST, January 30th 2024
The legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition partners in Jharkhand on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government at a meeting. They also signed a letter of support without any name as speculations are rife that the chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren will be handed over the reins. Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, attended a meeting of the lawmakers earlier in the day.
9: 46 IST, January 30th 2024
Jharkhand’s ruling JMM on Tuesday said that it will file a case against state BJP chief Babulal Marandi for allegedly defaming Chief Minister Hemant Soren by his comment on the JMM leader's "absence" in the state capital Ranchi. JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said a similar case will also be filed against a BJP MP who "tweets frequently", apparently indicating Nishikant Dubey.
8: 18 IST, January 30th 2024
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday removed from its website, the draft guidelines suggesting "de-reservation" of reserved posts if enough candidates from the SC, ST and OBC categories are not available, amid a controversy over the issue. The commission chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, however, said "The guidelines have been removed from the website as the time period for stakeholders to submit their feedback is over".
8: 11 IST, January 30th 2024
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Centre, Delhi government and the city police on a public interest litigation raising concerns with respect to the "new age" cyber crimes like "digital arrests". A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan issued notice to the governments as well as the Reserve Bank of India on the petition, which sought directions to create awareness and simplify procedures to file complaints against cyber crimes.
7: 16 IST, January 30th 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at 'Shaheedon ko Shraddhanjali' event held at Shaheed Smarak in Lucknow.
6: 00 IST, January 30th 2024
India favours a two-state solution to end the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as the latest war in the Gaza Strip, ignited by the Hamas' brutal attacks inside the Jewish state in early October, shows no sign of coming to an end. He said the conflict in West Asia must be viewed in totality and termed the Hamas' deadly incursions inside Israel nearly four months ago as a terrorist attack. The EAM's comment was made during the course of an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai.
5: 22 IST, January 30th 2024
Four jawans have been injured in an exchange of fire with Maoists near Jonaguda and Aliguda at the Bijapur-Sukima border in Chhattisgarh. This is the same location where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021.
4: 24 IST, January 30th 2024
Delhi High refuses to grant immediate relief to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan against the summon issued to him by the ED in the Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering case and lists the matter for hearing on Thursday, 1st February.
Khan has challenged the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear in person. He was summoned by the ED to appear before it today.
Cousnsel for ED sought adjournment. Thereafter the matter adjourned till Thursday.
3: 37 IST, January 30th 2024
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan Tuesday met senior government officers and took stock of security arrangements in the wake of the unfolding political situation, following ED’s search at the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a top official said. Radhakrishnan called Chief Secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avinash Kumar, among others, at the Raj Bhavan here, Director General of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh, told PTI. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state to maintain law and order, including the deployment of an additional 7,000 policemen, he said.
2: 25 IST, January 30th 2024
After the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "...45 leaders from 30 parties, including the ruling BJP, attended the meeting...The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere. This is a short session and the last one of the 17th Lok Sabha...We have requested the MPs to not come with placards..."
12: 45 IST, January 30th 2024
A school van and a truck collided head-on here on Tuesday, leaving two children and a driver dead, police said. The incident took place at 9:45 am on the Bareilly-Mathura road when the van was taking children to school.
12: 44 IST, January 30th 2024
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, saying his ideals, including non-violence, constitute the soul of the country. "Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future," he was quoted as saying on the official TN Raj Bhavan handle on 'X' micro-blogging site.
12: 42 IST, January 30th 2024
Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Brother appeared before ED on Tuesday.
11: 42 IST, January 30th 2024
The Mavelikara Additional Sessions Court in Kerala has awarded capital punishment to all the 15 convicts in connection with Ranjith Sreenivas murder case on January 30. Ranjith Sreenivas, who was the state secretary of the BJP OBC morcha and a lawyer, was murdered brutally at his home in front of his family members, on December 19 2021.
10: 39 IST, January 30th 2024
As many as 19 trains to and from Delhi are running late due to operational reasons and fog conditions in some parts of north India, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday.
10: 34 IST, January 30th 2024
A landslide occurred at Raisan on the National Highway connecting Kullu and Manali this morning causing no reported damage or loss of life. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of commuters in the affected area.
10: 52 IST, January 30th 2024
Enforcement Directorate will question former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut today, in the Covid body bag scam case and Covid khichdi scam case, respectively.
10: 17 IST, January 30th 2024
On ED probe against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said, "An elected govt is harassing an elected CM, is it a sin to be a tribal? Hemant Soren had informed ED that he would be available on 31st January, ED himself had given a deadline of 31st January, so why was a probe on January 29, why so much desperation? He is a beloved CM not a fugitive...this is an insult to the people of Jharkhand and the tribals..."
9: 50 IST, January 30th 2024
A major fire gutted two wooden houses and partially damaged two buildings in Sikkim's Gangtok district, an official said on Tuesday. There was no report of any casualty in the fire, the official said. The fire broke out at around 9:30 pm on Monday night in a wooden house at Mandi Bazaar, opposite the old shopping complex at Singtam, which is about 27 km from the capital Gangtok.
9: 46 IST, January 30th 2024
The criminal, who provided the shooter to the Gogi gang to kill the Air India crew member a few days ago, was arrested after an encounter with Noida Police. The criminal has been identified as Naveen. According to sources, Naveen had done Recce before the murder and then sent a shooter to get the murder done.
9: 50 IST, January 30th 2024
All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital Ranchi and to attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation in the state, a JMM official said. The meeting, proposed at the CM House, has been called to discuss strategy over the current political situation and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, he said. In an email sent to ED, Soren agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1pm at his residence.
9: 47 IST, January 30th 2024
The Bengaluru Police on Monday came down heavily on traffic violators near educational institutions in southern areas of the city. During a special drive, the cops filed around 440 cases of traffic violations.
9: 37 IST, January 30th 2024
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with land for jobs scam case, on Tuesday.
8: 35 IST, January 30th 2024
The city will face power cuts on January 30 and 31 due to maintenance and repair works. The outages have been scheduled from 10am to 5pm.
8: 08 IST, January 30th 2024
The Uttarakhand government has convened a session of the legislative assembly from February 5 to discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.The state government is expected to pass the uniform civil code (UCC) bill during this session of the assembly.
7: 19 IST, January 30th 2024
Braving the fog and cold early in the morning, devotees gathered at Rampath for the darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
6: 44 IST, January 30th 2024
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday morning.
6: 39 IST, January 30th 2024
Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday, which affected visibility in many areas.
