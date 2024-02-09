Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:52 IST
White Paper is Proof of UPA's Betrayal: Nirmala Sitharaman | LIVE
India
6: 52 IST, February 9th 2024
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, "The White Paper is a serious document for documentary evidence for everything that is said in it and prepared with an intention of informing the House of the 10 years' literal dedicated effort to get the government work in such a way that the economy is back on rails and also progress in such a way that our aspirations can be met."
6: 51 IST, February 9th 2024
In Lok Sabha, FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, "I challenge anyone who says this document is baseless. Everything is with evidence. I challenge anyone who says that we have kept the White Paper which has no proof."
6: 37 IST, February 9th 2024
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday while speaking in Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over the white paper. “The white paper is a very important document. It was presented to show that the country is now in the right rail.”
6: 26 IST, February 9th 2024
he Parliament on Friday cleared a bill to add four groups including Paddari and Pahari in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.
The house approved the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which adds two other communities -- Gadda Brahmin and Koli -- to the Scheduled Tribes list.
The Upper House also cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 by voice vote.
The Lok Sabha had cleared the bills earlier this week.
The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024 seeks to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in panchayats and municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir and bring consistency in the local body laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution.
Currently, there is no provision for reservation of seats for OBCs in panchayats and municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir.
5: 50 IST, February 9th 2024
On the announcement of Bharat Ratna to be conferred upon former PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh along with agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, " The decision to give Bharat Ratna to these three is totally right. We welcome it but along with that, we want to remind PM Modi that from Maharashtra, even we had a demand. Veer Savarkar should also be conferred with Bharat Ratna but that has not been done yet..."
4: 45 IST, February 9th 2024
A girl student of class 9 was killed and two other pupils were injured on Friday after a police bus hit a two-wheeler carrying them, in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, an official said.
The accident happened near DAV School, Castair’s Town, under the jurisdiction of the Town police station around 8 am.
Castair's Town is around 250 km away from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Deoghar, Vishal Sagar, said that a person was taking three students on his two-wheeler to school when the accident happened.
"The two-wheeler was hit by a bus from behind. The bus is stated to be of JAP (Jharkhand Armed Police). Unfortunately, a girl student was killed in the accident, while two other students are under treatment here," he said.
"The driver of the bus has been taken into custody. Other points of inquiry are being collected. We will take appropriate action," he told reporters.
After the incident, locals turned aggressive and vandalised the bus.
Police allegedly resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.
4: 45 IST, February 9th 2024
A surgeon posted in a government hospital in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh was suspended for allegedly demanding money from a patient for treatment, an official said on Friday.
The divisional commissioner took action against the surgeon, identified as Dr Rahul Shrivastava, on Thursday based on a report filed by the district collector.
"A complaint was submitted by the patient to collector Guna Amanbir Singh recently, following which the latter directed the tehsildar to probe the allegation," the official said.
In his investigation, the tehsildar prima facie found that the doctor, posted at the Guna District Hospital, had sought money from the patient. Based on his findings, the collector sent his report to the divisional commissioner, who then suspended the doctor, he added.
During the suspension, the doctor will remain attached to the collector office, the official added.
2: 41 IST, February 9th 2024
Lucknow: On Chaudhary Charan Singh being conferred the Bharat Ratna, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Former PM and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh being honoured with Bharat Ratna is a welcome move. This is the honour of crores of farmers of the country...This is even more special for UP as Chaudhary Charan Singh also served as the chief minister of the state..."
1: 46 IST, February 9th 2024
On 'White paper' brought by BJP in the parliament, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "Surgical strike was mentioned in the white paper, but not demonetisation, unemployment, inflation, and the rising economic disparity. The issues that should be addressed in the white paper- border situation with China, border tensions, the Manipur situation, and the rising unemployment have no mention in the white paper. The white paper is yet another event in PM Modi's tenure... The PSUs are being sold to one or two of his dear ones. Ports, airports, railway, factories, oil refineries are being privatised..."
1: 44 IST, February 9th 2024
Delhi: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
12: 57 IST, February 9th 2024
Former Prime Ministers Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, as well as agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan—who is renowned for playing a key role in India's "Green Revolution"—were posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Centre on Friday.
12: 54 IST, February 9th 2024
Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "The 'White Paper' is nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the public from PM Modi's failed promises...The real issues: inflation and unemployment will dominate people's minds in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."
12: 52 IST, February 9th 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 9 February laid the 'White Paper' in Lok Sabha and called it is a statement laid with responsibility.
12: 50 IST, February 9th 2024
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The entire incident of UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot dead & accused killing himself is serious & saddening...No one should politicize this incident. The investigation is underway..."
12: 48 IST, February 9th 2024
Flowers showered on the devotees from a helicopter in Prayagraj on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'.
11: 06 IST, February 9th 2024
At least two people have died and over 100 policemen are injured as tension prevailed in the city after several establishments, including a mosque and a madarsa, which were illegally constructed on government land, were demolished, said Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh.
11: 02 IST, February 9th 2024
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's mortal remains were brought to his residence in Borivali, Mumbai. According to the police, he was shot dead on Thursday evening during a 'facebook live' by a local 'social activist' who also ended his own life.
10: 22 IST, February 9th 2024
Delhi: One Nation One Election committee, under the Chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, and members Dr N. K. Singh and Sanjay Kothari held personal interactions with the Members of the Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in regards to holding simultaneous elections in the country. Union Minister and RPI President Ramdas Athawale presented his party’s views on holding simultaneous elections in the country before the High-Level Committee.
8: 49 IST, February 9th 2024
A Delhi court on January 27 summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi her daughter Hema Yadav and others to appear before it on February 9 in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court acknowledged the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Lalu Yadav and his family members.
8: 46 IST, February 9th 2024
Bhartiya Janta Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday ahead of the state assembly election this month, party source said on Tuesday.
"Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on February 9. He will visit Tripura on the same date," the source said. (With inputs from ANI)
8: 33 IST, February 9th 2024
Aam Aadmi Party to take call on its Lok Sabha candidates in Gujarat, Goa and Haryana at a meeting of party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Feb 13, informed AAP.
8: 18 IST, February 9th 2024
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage
Meanwhile, Union Minister Virendra Kumar is to move the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.
In another update, Union Minister Arjun Munda is to move the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.
8: 20 IST, February 9th 2024
Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura & more than 100 policemen were injured: State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.
Four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive.
According to the Uttarakhand Police, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Udham Singh Nagar also reached Haldwani.
Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, “Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani.”
A curfew has been enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate and a shoot-at-sight order has also been issued against 'rioters'. (With inputs from ANI)
