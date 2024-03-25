Updated March 25th, 2024 at 08:58 IST
LIVE | BJP's 5th List Full of Suprises; PM, Shah Extend Holi Wishes
- India
- 2 min read
8: 58 IST, March 25th 2024
Holi was celebrated at Jharkhand's Baidyanath Dham Mandir. “On Falgun Purnima, 'Hari' (Lord Vishnu) and 'Har' (Lord Shiv) come together. It is believed that Lord Ram was born 25 days from now - on Rama Navami. As per the tradition here, the colours are first offered to God and then people play #Holi,” said temple priest Pramod Shringar.
8: 55 IST, March 25th 2024
Devotees arrive at the Ram Mandir in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Holi
8: 54 IST, March 25th 2024
Delhi Traffic Police will be deploying special teams across major road intersections to check drunk driving and red-light jumping on Holi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic) Prashant Gautam said they have made elaborate arrangements so that the festival of colours is celebrated safely and peacefully.
7: 55 IST, March 25th 2024
Noted Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture in Puri wishing everyone on the occasion of Holi.
7: 54 IST, March 25th 2024
The AAP will hold the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not resign from his post, the party decided in a meeting held on Sunday.
7: 53 IST, March 25th 2024
Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an "indecent" Holi programme here under Vrindavan Police Station area.
7: 53 IST, March 25th 2024
The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) clinched a position in the Central Panel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) for the first time in its history. Priyanshi Arya, BAPSA's general secretary candidate, emerged victorious in the student union elections by defeating ABVP's Arjun Anand by 926 votes. Arya polled in 2,887 votes while Anand received 1,961 votes.
7: 52 IST, March 25th 2024
Noted archaeologist K K Muhammed on Sunday claimed the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district was a Saraswati temple and later converted into an Islamic place of worship.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 08:07 IST
