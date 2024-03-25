LIVE | BJP's 5th List Full of Suprises; PM, Shah Extend Holi Wishes

Holi was celebrated at Jharkhand's Baidyanath Dham Mandir. “On Falgun Purnima, 'Hari' (Lord Vishnu) and 'Har' (Lord Shiv) come together. It is believed that Lord Ram was born 25 days from now - on Rama Navami. As per the tradition here, the colours are first offered to God and then people play #Holi,” said temple priest Pramod Shringar.

