LIVE | BJP's 5th List Full of Suprises; PM, Shah Extend Holi Wishes
12: 24 IST, March 25th 2024
“I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate. If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda...BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win. We will have a big campaign," said BJP's candidate from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections and actor Kangana Ranaut.
12: 15 IST, March 25th 2024
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and two other senior ministers and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral ties, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Singapore and reached here on Saturday. He addressed the Indian diaspora on Sunday and met with investors on Saturday.
12: 13 IST, March 25th 2024
Two persons died and three were seriously injured when their SUV was hit by an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Ganga canal road here, police said on Monday.
The accident took place on Sunday night when the SUV was on its way from Haridwar to Ghaziabad
11: 40 IST, March 25th 2024
Taking to his official handle on X, the Union Home Minister informed that he spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in light of the incident, adding that all necessary assistance was being provided to the injured.
CM Yadav, also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the fire, saying he is in constant touch with the local administration.
11: 37 IST, March 25th 2024
Assam Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah tendered his resignation from the party.
11: 04 IST, March 25th 2024
“All are excited, this Holi is special due to this festival itself and also we have the 'festival of democracy' this year. People of Uttarakhand are waiting for April 19 to come to vote for PM Modi because they know about the special connection the PM has with the state. Today we are celebrating Holi, and on June 4 we will celebrate Diwali,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
11: 03 IST, March 25th 2024
Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Monday rejoined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Gangavati MLA, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, had formed the 'Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha' (KRPP) ahead of the state assembly polls last year, snapping his two-decade-old association with the BJP.
8: 58 IST, March 25th 2024
Holi was celebrated at Jharkhand's Baidyanath Dham Mandir. “On Falgun Purnima, 'Hari' (Lord Vishnu) and 'Har' (Lord Shiv) come together. It is believed that Lord Ram was born 25 days from now - on Rama Navami. As per the tradition here, the colours are first offered to God and then people play #Holi,” said temple priest Pramod Shringar.
8: 55 IST, March 25th 2024
Devotees arrive at the Ram Mandir in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Holi
8: 54 IST, March 25th 2024
Delhi Traffic Police will be deploying special teams across major road intersections to check drunk driving and red-light jumping on Holi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Traffic) Prashant Gautam said they have made elaborate arrangements so that the festival of colours is celebrated safely and peacefully.
7: 55 IST, March 25th 2024
Noted Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture in Puri wishing everyone on the occasion of Holi.
7: 54 IST, March 25th 2024
The AAP will hold the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not resign from his post, the party decided in a meeting held on Sunday.
7: 53 IST, March 25th 2024
Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an "indecent" Holi programme here under Vrindavan Police Station area.
7: 53 IST, March 25th 2024
The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) clinched a position in the Central Panel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) for the first time in its history. Priyanshi Arya, BAPSA's general secretary candidate, emerged victorious in the student union elections by defeating ABVP's Arjun Anand by 926 votes. Arya polled in 2,887 votes while Anand received 1,961 votes.
7: 52 IST, March 25th 2024
Noted archaeologist K K Muhammed on Sunday claimed the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district was a Saraswati temple and later converted into an Islamic place of worship.
