Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

AAP to Gherao PM's Residence in Delhi Today Over Kejriwal's Arrest | LIVE

Follow Republic Digital's coverage for all the latest updates

Reported by: Manisha Roy
AAP Protest
AAP Protest | Image: ANI
Delhi Police Beef Up Security Amid AAP Call to 'gherao' PM Residence Against Kejriwal's Arrest
MP: Hindu Community to Recite Hanuman Chalisa in Dhar's Bhojshala
AAP to Hold Protest Today
  • Listen to this article
8: 47 IST, March 26th 2024

The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on Tuesday. The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police officer said movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest.

8: 45 IST, March 26th 2024

The Hindu community will recite Hanuman Chalisa in Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Tuesday. Satyagraha will be held there at 9pm.

7: 53 IST, March 26th 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to gherao Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday, March 26, to register a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a liquor policy case.
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

