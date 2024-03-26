Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:47 IST
AAP to Gherao PM's Residence in Delhi Today Over Kejriwal's Arrest | LIVE
8: 47 IST, March 26th 2024
The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on Tuesday. The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police officer said movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest.
8: 45 IST, March 26th 2024
The Hindu community will recite Hanuman Chalisa in Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Tuesday. Satyagraha will be held there at 9pm.
7: 53 IST, March 26th 2024
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to gherao Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday, March 26, to register a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a liquor policy case.
Published March 26th, 2024 at 07:56 IST
