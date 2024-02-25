Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that they will holding a press conference on Sunday evening. He said, "Today, is the 13th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Today, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on WTO. We have demanded that the farming sector should be taken out of WTO...We will hold a press conference in the evening...On the morning of 26th Feb, biers of WTO, corporate houses and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders over 20ft tall effigies will be burned. On 27th Feb, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country. On 28th Feb, both forums will sit and hold a discussion. On 29th Feb, the next steps will be decided...We are asking PM Modi to speak on whatever is happening with the farmers."

