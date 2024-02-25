Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:08 IST
India News LIVE: PM Modi Participates in Gayatri Pariwar Event
9: 08 IST, February 25th 2024
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in Gayatri Pariwar Event.
9: 07 IST, February 25th 2024
The Union Home Ministry has decided to deploy 150 companies of Central Forces in West Bengal Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.100 companies of Central Forces will be deployed by March 1 whereas additional 50 companies will be there by March 7.
8: 55 IST, February 25th 2024
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that they will holding a press conference on Sunday evening. He said, "Today, is the 13th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Today, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on WTO. We have demanded that the farming sector should be taken out of WTO...We will hold a press conference in the evening...On the morning of 26th Feb, biers of WTO, corporate houses and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders over 20ft tall effigies will be burned. On 27th Feb, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country. On 28th Feb, both forums will sit and hold a discussion. On 29th Feb, the next steps will be decided...We are asking PM Modi to speak on whatever is happening with the farmers."
8: 44 IST, February 25th 2024
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gujarat’s first sea-link, Sudarshan Setu, on Sunday. Also known as the Signature Bridge, the sea link is 4.7 km long. This bridge holds the distinction of being the country's longest cable-stayed bridge.
8: 48 IST, February 25th 2024
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, offered prayers at Bet Dwarka Temple in Gujarat on Sunday before inaugurating the Sudarshan Setu.
8: 23 IST, February 25th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will Inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat today. The Setu is country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka.
