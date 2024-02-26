The government of Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to deliver a budget of almost ₹90,000 crores to the Uttarakhand Assembly during its budget session, which is slated to begin on February 26 in Dehradun.

The Dehradun district government has enforced Section 144 within a 300-meter radius of the assembly complex in order to keep the calm during the session.

The Uttarakhand administration will introduce the "Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill" in the assembly during the next budget session in order to deal sternly with those who cause damage to government and private property while protesting.