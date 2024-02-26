Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:53 IST
India News LIVE | Uttarakhand Budget Session to Begin Today
Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on 26 February 2024.
- India
- 2 min read
9: 52 IST, February 26th 2024
The government of Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to deliver a budget of almost ₹90,000 crores to the Uttarakhand Assembly during its budget session, which is slated to begin on February 26 in Dehradun.
The Dehradun district government has enforced Section 144 within a 300-meter radius of the assembly complex in order to keep the calm during the session.
The Uttarakhand administration will introduce the "Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill" in the assembly during the next budget session in order to deal sternly with those who cause damage to government and private property while protesting.
8: 54 IST, February 26th 2024
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent out seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on February 26, sources said as reported by news agency ANI.
8: 35 IST, February 26th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country, on February 26 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Bharat Tex 2024 will be organised from February 26-29.
Organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the government, Bharat Tex 2024 is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment, with an overarching focus on sustainability, PMO said.
PMO added that the four days event will feature over 65 knowledge sessions with more than 100 global panelists discussing various issues facing relevant to the sector. (With inputs from ANI)
