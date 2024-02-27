LIVE-BLOG
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 07:08 IST
India Live | PM Modi to Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Today and Tomorrow
Catch all the live updates and news from India on February 27.
Shweta Parande
- India
- 1 min read
PM Modi to visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Feb 27 and 28 | Image: X
7: 05 IST, February 27th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to the three states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27-28, 2024. The PM will be launching various projects and also review the progress of Gaganyaan.
