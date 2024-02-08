Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:44 IST
LIVE | 2 Accused in Model Divya Pahuja Murder Case Taken Into Custody From Kolkata Airport
- India
- 6 min read
9: 44 IST, January 11th 2024
Accused Balraj Gill and Ravi Banga taken into custody from Kolkata airport today. The accused had gone missing after leaving their car near the Patiala bus stand: Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime).
According to Gurugram ACP crime Varun Dahiya
Based on the intelligence input from Gurugram Police to airport authority and West Bengal police, one of the accused Balraj Gill is detained by cops at Kolkata airport
Gurugram police team is about to reach Kolkata to bring back Balraj Gill
Ravi Banga is still at large. He hasn’t arrived airport
Both the accused (Balraj and Ravi) had gone missing after leaving their car near the Patiala bus stand.
Divya Pahuja’s body still not recovered yet
6: 09 IST, January 11th 2024
Bengal Aatta Scam: ED Probe Reveals 10,000 Crore Converted In Foreign Currency
4: 20 IST, January 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday Met a Muslim community delegation and presented a sacred Chadar.
“Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.
4: 10 IST, January 11th 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We will start a new scheme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita' for women self-help groups in rural areas in the state. This year the annual income of 7 lakh women engaged with self-help groups has gone up to Rs 1 lakh. Under this scheme, in the first year, the govt will give an initial amount of Rs 10,000. In 2nd year, the state govt will give Rs 12,500 and the bank will give a loan amount of Rs 12,500 to the beneficiaries. The bank loan will have to be repaid by the beneficiary. There are certain criteria for women beneficiaries -women in general & OBC categories should not have more than 3 children. The women beneficiaries from Moran, Matak, Tea Community & SC/ST should have a maximum of only 4 children."
4: 02 IST, January 11th 2024
In its raid conducted at 32 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized two pistols, two magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.60 lakhs, besides documents and digital devices.
2: 46 IST, January 11th 2024
Students waved black flag when Tamil Nadu Governor Chancellor R.N. Ravi to the Periyar University at Salem.
On Thursday, January 11, 2023, hours before Tamil Nadu Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi was supposed to visit Periyar University, the Salem City Police started searching six locations on campus.
2: 08 IST, January 11th 2024
Huge police forces have been deployed to counter the protest undergoing against West Bengal government over attacks on ED at Sandeshkhali
WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar demanded arrest of the miscreants who were involved in the attacks on ED.
Protestors alleged that the government is not addressing the issue as the CM Mamata Banerjee does not want police officials to arrest the miscreants.
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says, "... Law and order is a matter of state. The Centre cannot do much in this. In the future, when the law and order of the state deteriorates further, the centre will intervene... Mamata Banerjee's government is absolutely corrupt. TMC does not have any moral right to remain in government."
1: 48 IST, January 11th 2024
A total of 827 cases of JN.1 series variant have been reported from 12 states in India till 11th January 2024. Highest number of cases (250) reported in Maharashtra, Sources said.
1: 41 IST, January 11th 2024
Anger mounted against West Bengal workers, as BJP took out a protest against it against the attack on the Enforcement Directorate.
The Sandeshkhali attack took place when agency officials were trying to search the premises of Sahajahan Shekh, convenor of the local unit of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, on January 5.
The probe pertains to an alleged PDS scam in West Bengal.
12: 53 IST, January 11th 2024
The interim budget for FY25 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 during the Budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to run from January 31 to February 9. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the interim budget 2024–25 on February 1.
11: 33 IST, January 11th 2024
PM Modi went across to the Ahmedabad Flower show on the sidelines of the vibrant Gujarat Summit.
After the @VibrantGujarat related programmes, went across to the Ahmedabad Flower Show. Here are some glimpses from there. pic.twitter.com/4QNlU2QKaX
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2024
11: 20 IST, January 11th 2024
On Thursday, January 11, the Supreme Court awarded former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik an additional six months of interim bail, which was initially given to him last year. In August of last year, Malik was freed on temporary bail after being taken into custody by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on February 23, 2022, in connection with a money laundering case.
12: 07 IST, January 11th 2024
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with other senior officials inaugurated flight route from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya through video conferencing on Thursday.
As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman.
10: 11 IST, January 11th 2024
The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre for denying the state an opportunity to take part in the tableau presentation during the Republic Day parade, saying “this is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance”.
The chief minister had said the Centre denied Karnataka a tableau because there is a Congress government in the state.
10: 11 IST, January 11th 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Goa tour to assess AAP’s preparations for Lok Sabha elections has been postponed owing to Republic Day preparations, party sources said on Thursday.
Kejriwal was supposed to leave for Goa on Thursday for a two-day visit. (With inputs from PTI)
9: 58 IST, January 11th 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, London.
The Defence Minister highlighted that both nations have made significant strides in moulding and recrafting the historic ties into a modern, multifaceted and mutually beneficial… pic.twitter.com/OaxeRvhzz2
— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024
India's Def Min Rajnath urged UK PM Sunak to collaborate with India for peaceful global order
UK Prime Minister Sunak agreed with the Defence Minister on the need for UK and India to work in the domains of trade, defence and technology. In particular, he expressed hope that the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations could be brought to a successful conclusion… pic.twitter.com/f7zG2nIbt6
— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024
7: 56 IST, January 11th 2024
24 Train to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.
24 Train to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions pic.twitter.com/OiRjC42YPM
— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024
7: 55 IST, January 11th 2024
According to official sources on Wednesday, the president of the National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah, has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate to appear for questioning in a money laundering case on Thursday.
Sources revealed that the 86-year-old lawmaker was summoned in relation to the federal agency's inquiry into purported anomalies inside the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).
