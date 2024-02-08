LIVE | 2 Accused in Model Divya Pahuja Murder Case Taken Into Custody From Kolkata Airport

Accused Balraj Gill and Ravi Banga taken into custody from Kolkata airport today. The accused had gone missing after leaving their car near the Patiala bus stand: Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime).

According to Gurugram ACP crime Varun Dahiya

Based on the intelligence input from Gurugram Police to airport authority and West Bengal police, one of the accused Balraj Gill is detained by cops at Kolkata airport

Gurugram police team is about to reach Kolkata to bring back Balraj Gill

Ravi Banga is still at large. He hasn’t arrived airport

Both the accused (Balraj and Ravi) had gone missing after leaving their car near the Patiala bus stand.

Divya Pahuja’s body still not recovered yet