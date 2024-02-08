Updated January 14th, 2024 at 21:40 IST
India News LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh And Kerala On Jan 16 and 17
In today's latest news, Congress began the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 2.0 today from Manipur. Furthermore, Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena hours after he resigned from Congress. Stay tuned!
9: 38 IST, January 14th 2024
The Rajasthan government, on January 14, has declared a dry day in the state when the Ram Mandir inauguration will take place. The temple will be inaugurated on January 22 and the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Lord Ram idol will be done in presence of thousands of guests.
The order for a dry day on January 22 was issued by the Joint Secretary of the Finance Department (Excise). Apart from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam will also observe a dry day on the said date.
9: 38 IST, January 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala from Tuesday to launch a number of development projects, including the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at the Cochin Shipyard Limited.
The PMO said Modi will visit Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN).
He will interact with officer trainees of the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.
On Wednesday, PM Modi will offer prayers at Guruvayur and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami temples in Kerala before inaugurating important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector, the PMO aid.
In what will be a major boost to the sector, he will inaugurate three projects -- the New Dry Dock (NDD), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited -- worth over Rs 4,000 crore.
(With PTI inputs)
9: 30 IST, January 14th 2024
"I would like to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 fishermen and three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on 13.01.2024. I request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels to immediately secure the release of our fishermen and their fishing boats" Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said in a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
7: 25 IST, January 14th 2024
“The first meeting of the India-Maldives High Level Core Group was held in Male today. During the meeting, both sides held discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to enhance the partnership, including expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
“Both sides also held discussions on finding mutually workable solution to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives,” it further said.
7: 01 IST, January 14th 2024
Milind Deora has released a statement explaining why he chose to align with Shiv Sena after quitting the Congress party.
6: 40 IST, January 14th 2024
In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anant Kumar Hegde, representing the Uttara Kannada, has been booked for a hate speech that allegedly attempted to incite unrest in the district. The case, registered suo motu at Kumta police station, has invoked sections 505 and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The move comes days after Hegde made controversial remarks about demolishing mosques, akin to the historic Babri Masjid incident, thereby raising concerns over communal harmony and peace in the region.
According to the police, the case has been filed against Hegde's remarks that not only targetted religious sentiments, but also included derogatory language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In addition, Hegde had also made controversial statements suggesting that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi bore the curse of saints, further claiming that the Gandhi family's demise was a result of the same curse.
The case has been filed under sections 505 and 153 (A) of the IPC, which deal with offenses related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language.
The incident has sparked reactions from various quarters, with demands for accountability and a fair legal process.
6: 20 IST, January 14th 2024
Security forces have been put on alert after Pakistan opened fire at Indian Army post in Akhnoor. Massive searches have also been launched in hinterland close to Border by Jammu Kashmir Police. Dense forests near border being searched to rule out any possibility of infiltration.
Earlier, Pakistan Army opened fire at Indian Army post in Akhnoor International Border to which Indian Army retaliated effectively.
6: 04 IST, January 14th 2024
“Everyone is free to choose their party and ideology, only time will tell whether his decision was right or not,” Congress MLA Sachin Pilot said on Milind Deora switching over to Shiv Sena.
VIDEO | “Everyone is free to choose their party and ideology, only time will tell whether his decision was right or not,” says Congress leader @SachinPilot on Milind Deora quitting the party and joining Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). pic.twitter.com/h8pjq3kdzD
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024
5: 38 IST, January 14th 2024
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.
According to the latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.
In a press briefing, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President's Office, said that President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15, the SunOnline newspaper reported.
“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” he said.
Maldives and India have set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male' on Sunday morning. The meeting was also attended by Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, the report said.
(With PTI inputs)
4: 52 IST, January 14th 2024
The Congress party's has started its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur's Thoubal. The Yatra is being led by MP Rahul Gandhi and it will end in Maharashtra around mid-March.
4: 20 IST, January 14th 2024
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left for an international trip as Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14. The Yatra will start from Manipur's Thoubal and end in Maharashtra in March.
4: 15 IST, January 14th 2024
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that he welcomes Milind Deora into the Shiv Sena, just hours after he quit Congress. During his media address, Shinde said that his party will continue to work for development and to make Mumbai the best city.
"The development of Mumbai is very important and it is the only vision we are working for. This is just a trailer, the picture is yet to be released," Shinde said.
4: 10 IST, January 14th 2024
"I believe in the politics of GAIN - Growth, aspiration, inclusivity and nationalism. We have to take Maharashtra forward and today Mumbai and India is safer in the hands of Modi Ji and Eknath Shinde Ji," Milind Deora said after joining Shiv Sena.
4: 10 IST, January 14th 2024
“The Congress today and the one in 1968, when my father joined and Congress of 2004 when I joined, is very different. The party that ushered in economic reforms 30 years ago is abusing industrialists and calling businessmen anti-nationals. Congress only has one motive, to speak against Modi Ji,” Milind Deora said after joining Shiv Sena.
3: 37 IST, January 14th 2024
Milind Deora has joined the Shiv Sena and he was welcomed into the party by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Deora is a formed Union Minister and a 2-time MP. He resigned from Congress just hours before joining Shiv Sena. Republic has learnt that more than 400 workers have ditched Congress to join Shinde's Sena.
2: 55 IST, January 14th 2024
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 hit Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur today at 2:18 pm, the National Centre for Seismology reported.
2: 40 IST, January 14th 2024
Milind Deora is all set to join Shiv Sena, just hours after he resigned from Congress.
2: 30 IST, January 14th 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders reached Imphal to kick start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
1: 24 IST, January 14th 2024
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations at Air Force Station Kanpur said, "Today is Veteran's Day. Even today when I am present among you all, I feel the gratitude that the citizens of this country have towards their soldiers. Every citizen of this country, no matter which region he/she belongs to has a special affection towards our soldiers. Therefore, today on the occasion of Veteran's Day, on behalf of a grateful nation, I salute all our ex-servicemen for their service to the country."
He also attended an exhibition as part of the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations at Air Force Station in Kanpur.
12: 46 IST, January 14th 2024
12: 44 IST, January 14th 2024
In preparations for Ram Mandir's inauguration on January 22, Ayodhya had a flagging-off ceremony for EV buses. The ceremony was attended by UP CM Yogi.
Singh said, “By January 15, 100 e-buses will start to operate. At around 22 places on Rampath, there are bus stands to ensure easy bus travel. The PWD Department is also working towards the beautification of these bus stands.”
12: 37 IST, January 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the Pongal celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi.
He was accompanied by Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
While addressing the gathering, the PM said, "The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals."
11: 03 IST, January 14th 2024
Congress leaders leave for Manipur from Delhi. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will begin from Manipur's Thoubal today.
10: 24 IST, January 14th 2024
A special IndiGo flight through which Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi were to travel to Imphal, Manipur for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 2.0 has been delayed due to fog.
The Congress leaders have not yet boarded the flight and as per ANI are currently waiting in the airport lounge.
9: 57 IST, January 14th 2024
PM Modi will join Pongal celebrations at Union Minister L Murugan's House in Delhi today.
These programs were to promote cultural exchange between areas like Gujarat and Kashi with the rich culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu.
The festival, which is a huge Affair in the Southern part of the country, will see PM Modi’s participation at Union Minister Dr L Murugan’s house in New Delhi.
9: 10 IST, January 14th 2024
On the occasion of Uttarayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his greetings. The post read, “Happy Uttarayan! I pray that this auspicious occasion open new opportunities and possibilities. May all your aspirations be fulfilled.”
9: 01 IST, January 14th 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves for Manipur from his residence. He will kick-start 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' from Manipur today.
This yatra will cover 15 states and will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The Yatra 2.0 will cover 6,713 km and will mostly be undertaken in buses.
On this yatra, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The purpose of this yatra is seeking justice for everybody. Social, economic and political justice in this country...Rahul Gandhi is starting the yatra from Manipur to Mumbai."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several other top leaders are expected to be present at the event.
7: 03 IST, January 14th 2024
Amid dense fog in Delhi and Chennai, IndiGo airline on Sunday issued a travel advisory that flights might are affected in both cities.
7: 01 IST, January 14th 2024
Indian Airline IndiGo on Sunday morning on its X issued a travel advisory for passengers amid a dense fog situation in the capital.
Giving a heads-up, the airline stated that flights might get affected and urged passengers to keep a tab on their flight status.
6: 58 IST, January 14th 2024
A video posted by news agency ANI on X showed a thick fog layer across Tamil Nadu's Chennai.
6: 53 IST, January 14th 2024
The Air Quality Index (AQI) across the national capital dipped into the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The news agency cited that AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455.
6: 52 IST, January 14th 2024
On Sunday, the Delhi-NCR region woke up to as chilly morning covered in a layer of dense fog. This comes as the IMD on Saturday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.
