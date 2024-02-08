Updated January 9th, 2024 at 06:32 IST
Highlights | PM Modi Lands in Ahmedabad, to be Part of 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit'
Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India
- 8 min read
12: 33 IST, January 9th 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday arrived in the United Kingdom (UK), where he is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps.
The Ministry of Defence said, both leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of defence, security and industrial cooperation issues.
11: 14 IST, January 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening landed in Ahmedabad. Upon reaching PM took on social media handle X, and wrote, “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, HH Mohamed Bin Zayed is very special. is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people.”
Advertisement
8: 39 IST, January 8th 2024
Chennai: On 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "The Ayodhya temple reflects the sentiment of 140 cr Indians. Lord Ram belongs to all and he is in the heart of 140 crore Indians. Today, I had asked in the program also and every person in the room cheered with happiness that after 500 years of struggle, our lord Ram will find his right place at his birthplace. I think Lord Ram is for everybody and everybody is for lord Ram."
8: 22 IST, January 8th 2024
Bhubaneshwar: On the driver's strike being called off, Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena says, "Today a strike was called by Odisha Motor Transport Workers Federation... We called a meeting with the senior members of the federation... We explained that this particular section regarding hit and run, is not yet implemented and there will be extensive consultations after which a decision will be taken. Since the Union Home Secretary has conveyed this on video message, it is wise to consider and call off the strike..."
Advertisement
2: 29 IST, January 8th 2024
The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said, “We need to dethrone the BJP from power, and people will do it. They have crossed all the limits.”
He added, “What is Chaitar Vasava's Fault? He only fights for people. That's why we have decided to file Chaitar Vasava Bharuch Lok Sabha seat."
2: 26 IST, January 8th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Dilbag Singh Ex MLA Yamuna Nagar & his aide Kulwinder Singh today & will be produced before the court for possession of illegal arms & illegal mining in the state.
The agency conducted a search of Dilbag Singh's house & his associates resulted in the seizure of Illegal foreign arms, 300 Cartoos, more than 100 liquor bottles & 5 Crores cash, 4/5 kg bullion & several illegal mining-related documents including several properties in India & abroad.
Advertisement
1: 53 IST, January 8th 2024
Prime Minister Modi interacted with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He said, “The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' completed 50 days of its journey, couple of days ago. Within such a short period of time, 11 crore people have joined this yatra and this is unprecedented."
He added, "Whether it is a mega city like Mumbai, or a small village in Mizoram, Karhil or Kanniyakumari, 'Modi ki Guarantee wali gaadi' is reaching every corner of the country. The poor people who spent their lives waiting to get the benefits of the schemes of the government are now witnessing a positive change..."
1: 19 IST, January 8th 2024
High Commissioner Munu Mahawar had a pre-arranged meeting with HE Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large, at MoFA, Maldives, today to discuss bilateral issues.
Advertisement
1: 21 IST, January 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing.
Several other leaders also joined the event. BJP national chief JP Nadda also participated in today's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.
12: 08 IST, January 8th 2024
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the 'National PACS Mega Conclave’ on ‘Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
The Mega Conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Cooperation in collaboration with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).
Advertisement
11: 43 IST, January 8th 2024
Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress Leader Kamal Nath took oath as an MLA in Bhopal. Furthermore, he told reporters, "I took oath as an MLA today as I have got another chance to work for the state."
11: 27 IST, January 8th 2024
Several municipal workers have been detained amid staging protest at Collectorate, demanding fair wages.
Advertisement
11: 24 IST, January 8th 2024
Furthermore, AAP leader Sanjay Singh also arrived at Transport Bhawan in Delhi to file his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.
11: 04 IST, January 8th 2024
Swati Maliwal, former DCW chief arrives in Civil Lines to file her nomination for Rajya Sabha.
Advertisement
10: 41 IST, January 8th 2024
India on Monday logged 605 fresh cases in the last 24 hours as per the updated data on the website of the Health Ministry. The active tally currently stands on 4,002.
The country also reported four deaths- with two from Kerala, one each from Karnataka and Tripura.
10: 37 IST, January 8th 2024
Enforcement Directorate conducts raid at Malur MLA K Y Nanjegowda's house. He is the president of the Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Union.
A total of four sites belonging to Nanjegowda were inspected. Recently, there was a lot of irregularity in the recruitment of Kochimul and there are allegations of irregularities worth crores of rupees in the recruitment process.
Advertisement
9: 56 IST, January 8th 2024
Ibrahim Shaheeb's Maldives Envoy exits MEA block. He visited amid a row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.
9: 13 IST, January 8th 2024
Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel passed away on Monday morning.
Congress leader Bhupesh confirmed the news via X.
Advertisement
8: 39 IST, January 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today via video conferencing.
The programme will also be accompanied by several Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and and a few local representatives.
8: 34 IST, January 8th 2024
India and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral agreement on Sunday under which New Delhi has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage in 2024.
Smriti Irani, Minority Affairs Minister accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan in Jeddah.
According to the government's official statement, a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through private operators.
Advertisement
8: 28 IST, January 8th 2024
In the view of incessant rainfall, the Tamil Nadu district administrations declared holidays for schools and colleges in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The holiday has been announced for colleges and schools in Nagapattinam, Kilveur Taluk , Viluppuram and Cuddalore district.
The schools will remain shut in Vellore, Kallakurichi, Tiuruvannamalai and Ranipet.
Click here for details.
11: 51 IST, January 8th 2024
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicts a moderate foggy condition to prevail with maximum temperature and minimum temperatures hovering around 17 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.
Earlier, a satellite image of North India, released by the weather department, showed very dense fog cover in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, and dense fog in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh.
However, as per the Met department, the approaching western disturbance is likely to bring light rains across Delhi NCR on Tuesday.
It issued an orange alert for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan for Monday and Tuesday.
The weather bulletin said, “A fresh rainfall spell likely over northwest and central India on January 8 and 9."
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.