Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

India News LIVE: BJP National Meet Day 2, PM Expected to Address Delegates

In today's latest news updates, the Centre will meet farmer leaders today for the fourth round of talks to settle. The two sides met earlier on February 8, 12, and 15, however, those talks remained inconclusive. The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on 13 February. Meanwhile, in other news developments, the BJP will hold its national meet. Follow for more!

Digital Desk
PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at the BJP Convention
PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at the BJP Convention | Image: BJP/X
8: 44 IST, February 18th 2024

It is day two of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) key meeting of almost 11,500 delegates led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting focuses on outlining campaigns for the coming Lok Sabha Elections.

The party's chief JP Nadda inaugurated the meeting and the PM is expected to deliver the valedictory address today. 

7: 56 IST, February 18th 2024

The ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services has been extended till February 19. These restrictions will remain till midnight in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.


 

8: 56 IST, February 18th 2024

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, Nityanand Rai, and farmer leaders from Punjab will meet today for the fourth round of talks to settle. The protest began on February 13 seeking a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and withdrawal of police cases, among others.

Click to get the latest updates. 
 

