Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before a court here on Saturday in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summons in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The court had on February 7 summoned Kejriwal for February 17, noting that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply. In its complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving "lame excuses". If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would "set a wrong example for the common man i.e. the Aam Aadmi,” the agency said.

