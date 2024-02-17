Updated February 17th, 2024 at 06:54 IST
India News LIVE: ISRO to Launch India's Latest Weather Satellite Today
6: 54 IST, February 17th 2024
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men here in a village in Balarampur district, police said. Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with the rape, police said. Circle officer Brijnandan Rai said that the girl, a native of a village under Kotwali Dehat Police Station, had gone to a market for some work, but did not return for a long time.
6: 49 IST, February 17th 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before a court here on Saturday in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summons in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The court had on February 7 summoned Kejriwal for February 17, noting that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply. In its complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving "lame excuses". If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would "set a wrong example for the common man i.e. the Aam Aadmi,” the agency said.
6: 42 IST, February 17th 2024
In a push for India's meteorological services, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the INSAT-3DS on Saturday. The new satellite will better meteorological observations and help in enhancing the mechanism for forecasting and disaster warning. The pathbreaking services are going to be launched at Sriharikota spaceport at 5.30 pm on Saturday, February 17.
6: 51 IST, February 17th 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly on Friday, a day ahead of his appearance before a city court following an Enforcement Directorate complaint against him for skipping summonses in the excise policy case. The motion will be discussed in the Assembly on Saturday in presence of ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri since seven of the eight BJP legislators were suspended for the remainder of the session for allegedly interfering during the Lt Governor's address on Thursday.
