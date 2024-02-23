Two people were arrested while two other juveniles apprehended for allegedly beating up a man to death over a dispute involving Rs 2,300 in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday. Victim Priyanshu had received severe injuries after which he was admitted to LNJP Hospital. He died during the treatment on Thursday, police said. A police official said a case of murder was registered on the statement of Priyanshu's friend Jaikishan alias Chintu.