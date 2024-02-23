Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:02 IST

India News LIVE: PM Modi Inspects Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Road in Varanasi

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Digital Desk
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi inspects road in Varanasi | Image: PM Narendra Modi X
  • Listen to this article
9: 02 IST, February 23rd 2024

Rrepublic reporter Santu Pan, who was granted bail yesterday, will walk out of jail today.

8: 51 IST, February 23rd 2024

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday announced a ‘Black Day’ on Friday and a tractor march on Monday, February 26.

8: 39 IST, February 23rd 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat last night and went to inspect the new Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road at around 11 pm. The four-lane road is expected to shorten time among key areas in Modi's constituency of Varanasi. PM Modi posted on X, “Upon landing in Kashi, inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city.”

7: 32 IST, February 23rd 2024

Two people were arrested while two other juveniles apprehended for allegedly beating up a man to death over a dispute involving Rs 2,300 in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday. Victim Priyanshu had received severe injuries after which he was admitted to LNJP Hospital. He died during the treatment on Thursday, police said. A police official said a case of murder was registered on the statement of Priyanshu's friend Jaikishan alias Chintu.

7: 30 IST, February 23rd 2024

Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest, news agency PTI reported. Joshi was 86. The former Lok Sabha Speaker was admitted in the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said.

