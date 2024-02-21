English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 08:42 IST

India News LIVE | PM Modi to Start-Off Raisina Dialogue Today, Greece PM Mitsotakis to Join

Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on February 21, 2024.

Digital Desk
PM MODI
PM Modi to Inaugurate Raisina Dialogue Today, Greece PM Mitsotakis to Join
8: 40 IST, February 21st 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially inaugurate the 12th edition of MILAN 2024, the flagship naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. He will also inaugurate the MILAN Village at the Eastern Naval Command base to mark the occasion. 

Indian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti interacted with Commodore Jalil Mughadam, Deputy Commander of Iranian Navy’s Southern Fleet, on the sidelines of MILAN-2024 exercise. Views were exchanged on contemporary maritime security environment & challenges. Avenues to enhance cooperation between both navies were also discussed, said Indian Navy. 


 

8: 13 IST, February 21st 2024

The ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue will be commence from today and continue till Friday (February 23) in New Delhi. The conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will join the inauguration session as the chief guest.

The theme of the 2024 edition is “Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create,” according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.
 

