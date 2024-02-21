India News LIVE | PM Modi to Start-Off Raisina Dialogue Today, Greece PM Mitsotakis to Join

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially inaugurate the 12th edition of MILAN 2024, the flagship naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. He will also inaugurate the MILAN Village at the Eastern Naval Command base to mark the occasion.

Indian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti interacted with Commodore Jalil Mughadam, Deputy Commander of Iranian Navy’s Southern Fleet, on the sidelines of MILAN-2024 exercise. Views were exchanged on contemporary maritime security environment & challenges. Avenues to enhance cooperation between both navies were also discussed, said Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti interacted with Commodore Jalil Mughadam, Deputy Commander of Iranian Navy’s Southern Fleet, on the sidelines of MILAN-2024 exercise. Views were exchanged on contemporary maritime security environment & challenges. Avenues to… pic.twitter.com/zQ9wLSuLOI — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024



