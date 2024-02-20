Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:24 IST
8: 45 IST, February 20th 2024
Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's arrival in Jammu and Kashmir today, Feb 20, the traffic police on Monday issued an advisory for the public intending to participate in the rally which will be held in the Moulana Aazad Stadium Jammu. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 32,000 crore for different sectors including education, road, health, and civic infrastructure.
9: 24 IST, February 20th 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before a local court in UP Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case on Tuesday. He is likely to appear before the court at around 10am.The matter pertains to Gandhi allegedly calling Union Minister Amit Shah a murderer in his speech in 2018.
8: 09 IST, February 20th 2024
A head constable was injured after being assaulted by two prisoners in Ajmer jail while one of the two attackers died after he received injuries in the scuffle, police said on Monday. Shrawan and Fardeen attacked head constable Rahesh with an iron rod and blade, injuring him critically. Other security staffers rushed to the ward and separated them. During this, Shrawan was also injured, a police official said.
7: 21 IST, February 20th 2024
The Maharashtra government will hold a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day on Tuesday to hold discussion on the Maratha reservation issue. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed on Friday that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report in during the special assembly session called for February 20.
7: 20 IST, February 20th 2024
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hits Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Tuesday.
