Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:08 IST
SC To Hear Sharad Pawar’s Plea Against Election Commission's Verdict on ‘Real NCP’ Today
SC To Hear Sharad Pawar’s Plea Against Election Commission Verdict on ‘Real NCP’ Today | Image: PTI/File
7: 59 IST, February 19th 2024
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Sharad Pawar challenging the Election Commission’s decision to identify the faction led by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
