Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:29 IST
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Underwater Metro in Kolkata | LIVE
In today's latest news, PM Modi will be inaugurating several projects today in West Bengal, Bihar, and other states. Furthermore, there is a hearing scheduled in the Sandeshkhali case. Finally, the farmers' are set to resume protests. Stay tuned with Republic for all the updates from across the country.
10: 29 IST, March 6th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs. 15,400 crores, in Kolkata.
He also inaugurated India's first underwater metro station in Kolkata.
9: 31 IST, March 6th 2024
The Mamata Banerjee-led government last night moved the Supreme Court for arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's custody. This comes as the Bengal government refused to hand over the custody of the suspended Sheikh to CBI despite the Calcutta High Court's order, challenging the High Court's order.
The state government seeks an early hearing.
9: 42 IST, March 6th 2024
The Delhi Police has heightened security at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders because of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "It is the 23rd day of the protest that was launched by the KMM and SKM (non-political). Like we announced earlier, farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from today. They won't come on tractor-trolleys and that's why I don't think anyone would be able to reach (Delhi) today. The situation would be clear by March 10."
8: 12 IST, March 6th 2024
On Wednesday, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, making it India's first foray into underwater metro services.
This tunnel will be built beneath the Hooghly River and will link Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, marking a significant milestone in the transportation infrastructure.
7: 51 IST, March 6th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several connectivity projects in West Bengal's Kolkata and Bihar's Bettiah on Wednesday, with a total value of Rs. 28,200 crores. Furthermore, he will also be inaugurating a few projects virtually for the Pune, Agra, and Duhai-Modinagar (North) sections of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.
