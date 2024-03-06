The Delhi Police has heightened security at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders because of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today.

VIDEO | Farmers' protest: Security remains tightened at Delhi's Ghazipur border.



Earlier this week, the farmers had called to march towards Delhi from March 6 to press the government to fulfill their demands.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/qkperoHULm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "It is the 23rd day of the protest that was launched by the KMM and SKM (non-political). Like we announced earlier, farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from today. They won't come on tractor-trolleys and that's why I don't think anyone would be able to reach (Delhi) today. The situation would be clear by March 10."