×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Underwater Metro in Kolkata | LIVE

In today's latest news, PM Modi will be inaugurating several projects today in West Bengal, Bihar, and other states. Furthermore, there is a hearing scheduled in the Sandeshkhali case. Finally, the farmers' are set to resume protests. Stay tuned with Republic for all the updates from across the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi in West Bengal
West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the inauguration | Image: ANI
PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs.15,400 crores in Kolkata
Mamata Govt Demands Early Hearing
Farmers Protest Today, Security Beefed Up at Borders
  • Listen to this article
10: 29 IST, March 6th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs. 15,400 crores, in Kolkata.

He also inaugurated India's first underwater metro station in Kolkata.

9: 31 IST, March 6th 2024

The Mamata Banerjee-led government last night moved the Supreme Court for arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's custody. This comes as the Bengal government refused to hand over the custody of the suspended Sheikh to CBI despite the Calcutta High Court's order, challenging the High Court's order.
 

The state government seeks an early hearing.

 

Advertisement
9: 42 IST, March 6th 2024

The Delhi Police has heightened security at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders because of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "It is the 23rd day of the protest that was launched by the KMM and SKM (non-political). Like we announced earlier, farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from today. They won't come on tractor-trolleys and that's why I don't think anyone would be able to reach (Delhi) today. The situation would be clear by March 10."

8: 12 IST, March 6th 2024

On Wednesday, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, making it India's first foray into underwater metro services.

This tunnel will be built beneath the Hooghly River and will link Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, marking a significant milestone in the transportation infrastructure.
 

Advertisement
7: 51 IST, March 6th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several connectivity projects in West Bengal's Kolkata and Bihar's Bettiah on Wednesday, with a total value of Rs. 28,200 crores. Furthermore, he will also be inaugurating a few projects virtually for the Pune, Agra, and Duhai-Modinagar (North) sections of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News19 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo