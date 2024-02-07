Updated January 31st, 2024 at 22:52 IST
LIVE: Mamata Warns Of Protest If Dues Not Cleared, Congress Protests Outside Mayor Office
- India
- 8 min read
10: 52 IST, January 31st 2024
Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is associated with Bayview Projects that won the bid for developing the International Film City near Noida, on Wednesday said the project will cater to Indian and foreign film shoots and post-production work.
Kapoor has teamed up with real estate developer Bhutani Group under the Bayview Projects banner, which was on Tuesday selected as the concessionaire to develop the greenfield project along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport.
Bayview Projects offered the highest revenue share of 18 per cent to develop the film city in a public-private-partnership model with the Uttar Pradesh government and clinched the deal from the likes of T-Series and a company backed by actor Akshay Kumar.
"This film city will be developed in such a way that not only Indian but also foreign films can be shot here," Kapoor said, according to a statement shared by the Uttar Pradesh government.
10: 51 IST, January 31st 2024
The Congress has appointed former MP P L Punia as the convenor of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.
UP Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Uttar Pradesh from Chandauli district on February 14 and will pass through 20 different districts of the state over 11 days.
Hindvi said state president Ajay Rai has appointed Punia as the convenor and party's sitting MLA Aradhana Mishra as the co-convenor for better operation of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in the state. During the yatra, Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party will hold public meetings and marches at various places in the state, he added.
8: 58 IST, January 31st 2024
A 40-year-old woman died when a boulder fell on her car near Mandi town in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Three other occupants of the car were injured in the incident that took place in Bindrabani on the Mandi-Kullu road, they said.
Promila Devi, who was travelling in the car with her three sisters and a nephew, died when the boulder hit the vehicle. Her sisters sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.
A case has been registered in the matter, they said.
8: 56 IST, January 31st 2024
A 50-year-old 'sadhvi' was found murdered with her throat slit in Pataudi area here on Wednesday, police said.
According to the police, the deceased woman monk is identified as Roshni Devi from village Khatkara. She was living with another monk Nafe alias Khamai Nath of Gagana village of Sonipat district in a hut near a cremation ground in village Mirzapur.
Nafe told the police that he had gone to get milk and when he came back to their hut, he found Roshi injured.
The police said the woman monk was found lying in a pool of blood and rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead. A case of murder has been registered at Pataudi police station, they added.
The duo used to clean the crematorium and survive on donations, the police said.
2: 42 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: On President Murmu's address in Parliament today, Congress President and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said,"President's speech was only about praising PM Modi and their government. It was a propaganda, advertisement for PM Modi and a political speech... There was nothing related to employment mentioned in the President's speech. This was a document to entrap poor.'
2: 43 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: ED has summoned the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Liquor Policy scam case. in its 5th summon, the ED has asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear on Friday, February 2.
2: 25 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Tipu Sultan's flag was raised at Kailasapuram and Ambedkar Park, leading Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to question CM Siddaramaiah and State Home Minister Parameshwara about permissions.
BJP MP Pratap Simha, inquiring through a X post, demanded to know who authorised the Tipu flag in Ambedkar Park, Mysuru. “Whose permission did people take here to hoist Tipu flag, put up in Ambedkar Park on Mottakeri Srinivasa Temple Road in Kailasapuram, Mysuru? Please tell Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara”, Simha asked.
2: 23 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: The MeT department here has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, snowfall and thunderstorms at isolated places in the hills of Uttarakhand for a 24-hour period starting Wednesday evening. It may result in the snowfall blocking the roads and highways in the hills and disruption of power supply, the MeT department said.
Rock falls and landslides are also expected during the period, it said and asked the people to be cautious.
2: 17 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would stage a demonstration in Kolkata from February 2 if the BJP-led Union government does not clear the state's dues by February 1. “I have given them an ultimatum till February 1 to clear all dues of the state, failing which I will stage a dharna from February 2. If the dues are not cleared, I know how to get it through a movement,” said Mamata Banerjee.
12: 33 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Delhi's Patiala House Court has extended the judicial custody of all accused in the Parliament security breach case till March 1.
12: 30 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight raise slogans and protest against the airline after it cancels the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport
12: 16 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Members of Youth Congress protested outside Mayor Office over the issue of Chandigarh Mayor Election. The protesters have been detained by police over the law and order situation.
11: 21 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: During his address to the nation ahead of the Parliament's Budget Session, PM Modi said that the interim budget is a festival of Nari Shakti.
“At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the capability of Nari Shakti, its valour, the strength of its resolve. Today, when the budget session begins, President Drouapdi Murmu's guidance and tomorrow when Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim budget - in a way this is a festival of the Nari Shakti,” said PM Modi.
11: 19 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: As PM Modi addressed the nation ahead of the Parliament's budget session beginning today, he slammed the Opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Parliament.
"People hardly remember those (MPs) who are involved in ruckus, mischief. However, the Budget session is an opportunity to repent and leave some good footprints. I would like to urge all these MPs not to let go this opportunity," said PM Modi during his address ahead of the Parliament's Budget Session.
11: 04 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai laid a wreath and paid tribute to the jawans who lost their lives in the exchange of fire with naxals near Jonaguda & Aliguda at Bijapur- Sukma Border on Wednesday.
10: 32 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation outside Parliament ahead of Budget Session. Parliament's Budget Session will commence at 11AM.
8: 42 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Trees and houses have been covered in a blanket of snow as Ramban receives fresh snowfall on Wednesday morning.
9: 44 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Customs Officers of Calicut International Airport seized Gold disguised as 7 silver coloured spoons and 3 L-shaped keys weighing 250 grams from the checked-in baggage of a passenger.
8: 39 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Police has discovered a tunnel dug by Naxalites which they allegedly used as a bunker, in Dantewada.
8: 36 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: Flight Operations have been impacted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday and over 5 flights have been diverted due to the bad weather conditions.
8: 00 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: A layer of thick fog shrouded Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, causing visibility woes.
The bone-chilling winter has increased challenges for commuters too.
7: 55 IST, January 31st 2024
India News LIVE: The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, begins on Wednesday January 31 with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought cooperation of opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly.
All eyes will be on the President's address and the interim budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents on February 1, as they are likely to offer a glimpse into the ruling BJP's agenda for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.
