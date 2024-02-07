LIVE: Mamata Warns Of Protest If Dues Not Cleared, Congress Protests Outside Mayor Office

Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is associated with Bayview Projects that won the bid for developing the International Film City near Noida, on Wednesday said the project will cater to Indian and foreign film shoots and post-production work.

Kapoor has teamed up with real estate developer Bhutani Group under the Bayview Projects banner, which was on Tuesday selected as the concessionaire to develop the greenfield project along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Bayview Projects offered the highest revenue share of 18 per cent to develop the film city in a public-private-partnership model with the Uttar Pradesh government and clinched the deal from the likes of T-Series and a company backed by actor Akshay Kumar.

"This film city will be developed in such a way that not only Indian but also foreign films can be shot here," Kapoor said, according to a statement shared by the Uttar Pradesh government.