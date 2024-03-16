×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal Likely to Appear Before Rouse Avenue Court Today in Excise Policy Case | LIVE

In today's latest news, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Excise Policy Case on Saturday. Meanwhile, several people were seen queueing for water amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru. Finally, IAS Abhimanyu has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
8: 53 IST, March 16th 2024

Amid the water crisis in Bengaluru, locals were seen queueing for water.

Talking to news agency ANI, a man said, "We get less water and we have to make 2-3 visits to check if water is available... Kaveri water is supplied only once or twice a week... Rains haven't started yet so there is no underground water and even Kaveri River has less water..."

 

8: 49 IST, March 16th 2024

On Saturday, Sugata Ghosh Dastidar, Controller General of Defence Accounts appointed as Financial Adviser (Defence Services) in the Ministry of Defence.

8: 46 IST, March 16th 2024

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday in connection with the Excise Policy Case.

8: 46 IST, March 16th 2024

A massive fire broke out in an Oil Godown at around 8:30 pm on Friday. The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. Some 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire.

As per fire tenders, it took them around 10 hours to control the fire. No casualties were reported.

 

8: 44 IST, March 16th 2024

IAS Abhimanyu has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to the newly-elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

