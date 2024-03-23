Advertisement

India News LIVE: In today's latest news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will conclude his 2-day visit to Bhutan. He inaugurated a modern hospital in the Himalayan country with Indian assistance. Furthermore, Delhi Finance Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi will hold a press conference at 10 am today amid the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy Case. In other news, the I-T department conducted raids on Delhi's AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav. Finally, BRS leader K Kavitha arrested in the Delhi Liquor Scam Case will be presented by the ED in Rouse Avenue Court today.

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

INDI Bloc Protests Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest at ITO

The INDIA bloc are holding a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at ITO.

Arvind Kejriwal's Wife to Hold Press Conference at Noon Today

Sunita kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, will hold a press conference at noon today





Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Based on Just One Witness: Atishi

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi cried foul over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case. She said that the CM has been arrested on the basis of just one witness.

Delhi Liquor Scam Case: ED to produce K Kavitha in Rouse Avenue Court today

35 Somalian Pirates Handed Over to Mumbai Police

35 Somalian pirates have been handed over to Mumbai Police after due formalities of Customs and Immigration. The pirates were captured by Indian Navy’s INS Kolkata after an Anti Piracy operation on 16th March.

I-T Dept Raids AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav in Delhi

The Income tax department is conducting raids on AAP MLA from Delhi's Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav.



Delhi Minister Atishi to Hold Press Conference on Delhi Excise Policy Matter at 10Am Today

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi will hold a press conference on Delhi Excise Policy matter at 10 am today. A medical team left from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi. Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to ED custody till March 28 in excise policy case.

ASI Team Arrives at Bhojshala Complex in MP’s Dhar

A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at Bhojshala Complex in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The ASI began an archaeological survey of the Bhojshala Complex yesterday, March 22 .

PM Modi Inaugurates Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit, inaugurated Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, in Thimphu on Saturday. The hospital has been fully funded by the Government of India.

India and Bhutan Agree to Continue Close Coordination and Cooperation With Each Other on Issues Relating to National Interests

