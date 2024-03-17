×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

LIVE: AAP to Hold Press Conference Over ED's New Case Against Arvind Kejriwal

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image: @AamAadmiParty/X
AAP to Hold Press Conference Over ED's New Case Against Arvind Kejriwal
PM Modi to Address Rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu Today
21 Fishermen Nabbed by Sri Lankan Navy
8: 46 IST, March 17th 2024

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened a new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a press conference on this matter on Sunday morning, AAP sources said.

8: 33 IST, March 17th 2024

PM Narendra Modi will address a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu on Sunday.

8: 25 IST, March 17th 2024

21 fishermen were apprehended and two of their boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. 
 

8: 26 IST, March 17th 2024

The Pune railway station is gearing up to construct a coach maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express.

 

The whole process is expected to take at least an year and the tender process is likely to begin soon. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

