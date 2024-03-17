LIVE-BLOG
Updated March 17th, 2024 at 08:49 IST
LIVE: AAP to Hold Press Conference Over ED's New Case Against Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image: @AamAadmiParty/X
8: 46 IST, March 17th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened a new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a press conference on this matter on Sunday morning, AAP sources said.
8: 33 IST, March 17th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will address a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu on Sunday.
8: 26 IST, March 17th 2024
The Pune railway station is gearing up to construct a coach maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express.
The whole process is expected to take at least an year and the tender process is likely to begin soon.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 08:27 IST
