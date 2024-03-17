Updated March 17th, 2024 at 11:36 IST
LIVE: Dattatreya Hosabale Re-Elected RSS General Secretary for Next 3 Years
11: 33 IST, March 17th 2024
Dattatreya Hosabale has been re-elected as the RSS general secretary for next 3 years.
11: 14 IST, March 17th 2024
The Economic Offences unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has detained over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with an alleged paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3. According to a statement issued by the EOU here on Saturday, acting on a tip-off unit's sleuths conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied question papers.
10: 55 IST, March 17th 2024
The probe agency has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow in Delhi Jal Board Case.
11: 14 IST, March 17th 2024
The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies during the day.
It said the humidity level was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30am.
10: 27 IST, March 17th 2024
On Sunday, Delhi Finance Minister Aitishi held a press conference in Delhi where she claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been summoned in a fake case.
"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received another summon yesterday evening by the ED...They have asked him to join some investigation related to Delhi Jal Board...We are unaware of the case registered by the ED in this matter...Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned in this fake case."
9: 50 IST, March 17th 2024
The BJP is looking to hoist the saffron flag yet again in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand, having won from all the parliamentary constituencies in the state in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. While two Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand -- Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Almora -- are located in Kumaon region, the remaining three seats of Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Garhwal (Pauri) are in the Garhwal region. Union Minister of state for tourism and defence Ajay Bhatt had won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat in 2019, defeating former chief minister Harish Rawat by 3,39,096 votes. His victory margin was the biggest of the four other winning BJP candidates.
9: 49 IST, March 17th 2024
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a magisterial probe into the boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Rewari district, which left 40 workers injured. Officials said on Sunday that the chief minister has ordered a probe under a Sub Divisional Magistrate. Saini has directed the Rewari Deputy Commissioner to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.
9: 50 IST, March 17th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Sunday. The 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to depose at the central agency's office in central Delhi. The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
8: 46 IST, March 17th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened a new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a press conference on this matter on Sunday morning, AAP sources said.
8: 33 IST, March 17th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will address a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu on Sunday.
8: 26 IST, March 17th 2024
The Pune railway station is gearing up to construct a coach maintenance depot at Ghorpadi for maintenance and repair of rakes of Vande Bharat Express.
The whole process is expected to take at least an year and the tender process is likely to begin soon.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 08:27 IST