Rampur's MP/MLA court will pronounce sentence on four people including Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today. The matter is about forced demolition of houses in Dungarpur. The allegation was that during the tenure of SP, on the instructions of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, party workers had forcibly vacated their houses to build shelter houses. The houses already built there were demolished by using bulldozers. There were allegations of breaking into the house, assault, abusing, robbery and criminal conspiracy. Apart from this, Azam khan was made accused of criminal conspiracy. A case was registered in this case in 2019.

