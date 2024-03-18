×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

LIVE: Court To Pronounce Sentence For SP Leader Azam Khan in Dungarpur Case Today

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan | Image: PTI/ File Photo
Arvind Kejriwal to Skip ED Summons in Delhi Jal Board Case: Sources
Demolition Case: Court To Pronounce Sentence For 4,Including Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan, Today
Football Coach Killed After Dumper Hits Him in Navi Mumbai
9: 24 IST, March 18th 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons that was issued in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), sources said.

9: 19 IST, March 18th 2024

Rampur's MP/MLA court will pronounce sentence on four people including Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today. The matter is about forced demolition of houses in Dungarpur. The allegation was that during the tenure of SP, on the instructions of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, party workers had forcibly vacated their houses to build shelter houses. The houses already built there were demolished by using bulldozers. There were allegations of breaking into the house, assault, abusing, robbery and criminal conspiracy. Apart from this, Azam khan was made accused of criminal conspiracy. A case was registered in this case in 2019.
 

9: 06 IST, March 18th 2024

A 69-year-old football coach was killed after a dumper knocked him down in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said. The accident took place in Vashi area at around 10.30 am on Saturday when Stanley Nair, who was also a former state-level football player, was out on a scooter to make some purchases, an official from Vashi police station said. A dumper hit Nair's vehicle. He was injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

8: 34 IST, March 18th 2024

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday issued summons to Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to irregularities in Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Monday. ED issued summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case. ED is probing illegal tendering in Delhi Jal Board and laundering of alleged proceeds of crime.
 


 

8: 22 IST, March 18th 2024

Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Monday. More details are awaited.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

