Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:53 IST
LIVE: SC Begins Hearing in Electoral Bonds Case
The Supreme Court began hearing in Electoral Bonds case on Monday. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India
- 3 min read
10: 53 IST, March 18th 2024
The Supreme Court began hearing in Electoral Bonds case on Monday. The SC said in the judgment, it had asked the SBI to disclose all details and that includes the Electoral Bond numbers as well. SBI should not be selective in disclosing the details, said the apex court. It said it wants all information related to the Electoral Bonds to be disclosed which is in SBI possession.
10: 49 IST, March 18th 2024
The Supreme Court has denied bail to former Delhi Minister and AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.
Advertisement
10: 46 IST, March 18th 2024
More than three kg of heroin was seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday. The Border Security Force (BSF) troops found a black-coloured bag from the border area of Tarn Taran at 12:05 am on Monday, said the spokesperson. They found six packets of heroin weighing 3.306 kg in the bag, said the spokesperson.
10: 42 IST, March 18th 2024
The bail application of Elvish Yadav can be filed in Surajpur Court today. Yadav is lodged in luxor jail since yesterday. Yesterday he was sent to jail for using snake and its poison in rave parties. According to the Noida police sources, Elvish has admitted that he used to order snakes and snake venom for the party.
Advertisement
10: 36 IST, March 18th 2024
Hearing of a plea challenging the appointment of new Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is underway at Punjab & Haryana High Court.
9: 24 IST, March 18th 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons that was issued in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), sources said.
Advertisement
9: 19 IST, March 18th 2024
Rampur's MP/MLA court will pronounce sentence on four people including Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today. The matter is about forced demolition of houses in Dungarpur. The allegation was that during the tenure of SP, on the instructions of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, party workers had forcibly vacated their houses to build shelter houses. The houses already built there were demolished by using bulldozers. There were allegations of breaking into the house, assault, abusing, robbery and criminal conspiracy. Apart from this, Azam khan was made accused of criminal conspiracy. A case was registered in this case in 2019.
Advertisement
8: 34 IST, March 18th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday issued summons to Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to irregularities in Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Monday. ED issued summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case. ED is probing illegal tendering in Delhi Jal Board and laundering of alleged proceeds of crime.
8: 22 IST, March 18th 2024
Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Monday. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:30 IST