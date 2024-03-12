Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:51 IST
LIVE: PM Modi to Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Today
In today's latest news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Rajasthan today. He will be laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,06,00 crore in Ahmedabad. The PM will also be flagging off 10 new Vande Bharat trains. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
NIA is carrying out extensive searches at 30 locations across 4 states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and UT of Chandigarh in a Terrorist-Gangster nexus case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow – Dehradun, Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).
Furthermore, he also flags off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, meanwhile, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh. On the other hand, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and 2 new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia & Tirupati and Kollam stations.
The Prime Minister will also flag off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations – New Khurja Jn., Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be visiting Gujarat and Rajasthan today. He will be laying the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth crores.
His plans include dedicating to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations, including Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.
Additionally, will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the nation which will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.
Other developmental projects include Solar solar-powered stations/buildings at 975 locations, 1500 One Station One Product Stalls across the country, 35 Rail Coach Restaurants, and 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections.
