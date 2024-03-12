Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Rajsthan's Pokhran. The stage is set for the mega exercise 'Bharat Shakti,' which will demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services.

The Prime Minister will be witnessing the integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise that will be held for about 50 minutes. The country's top military brass will also be present on the occasion.

LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that will be demonstrated.