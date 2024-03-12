Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Huge Step Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi on Successful Launch of Agni-5 Missile | LIVE
In today's latest news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat and Rajasthan today. He also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,06,000 crore in Ahmedabad. The PM will also flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
- India
- 7 min read
5: 20 IST, March 12th 2024
The President of Supreme Court Bar Association wrote to President of India Droupadi Murmu that the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Electoral Bonds case be not given effect by seeking a presidential reference, and that until reference is heard, the judgement be not implemented.
4: 10 IST, March 12th 2024
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued a notification on March 12, extending the deadline for free online document upload facility until June 14, 2024.
3: 06 IST, March 12th 2024
"Yesterday, we conducted the first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology. Very few countries in the world have this advanced technology. This is a huge step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector..."
3: 14 IST, March 12th 2024
"The scenes we saw today, the bravery of our three forces, is wonderful, this roar in the sky, this battle on the ground, the cry of victory echoes in all directions. This is the call of a new India..." PM Modi in Pokhran.
2: 32 IST, March 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with delegates from more than 30 countries, will witness the exercise "Bharat Shakti" at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer.
The exercise will display the firepower capability of indigenous weapons and the operational readiness of all three defence forces.
1: 47 IST, March 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Rajsthan's Pokhran. The stage is set for the mega exercise 'Bharat Shakti,' which will demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services.
The Prime Minister will be witnessing the integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise that will be held for about 50 minutes. The country's top military brass will also be present on the occasion.
LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that will be demonstrated.
12: 20 IST, March 12th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a search on Haryana-based Krrish Group namely Krishn Buildtech Pvt Ltd involved in the Real Estate & liquor business run by Amit Katyal & Rajesh Katyal.
These searches are being done at 17 premises located in Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat, etc related to the investigation of siphoning of Homebuyer/ploy buyer's money to the tune of Rs 400cr & parking the funds abroad.
11: 16 IST, March 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the re-developed Kochrab Ashram, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
"For the past several years, some work was going on at the Ashram and families of the 'Ashramvaasi' resided here. Without their cooperation, this redevelopment project would not have been possible...There was no need for land acquisition law in this entire process. Through mutual cooperation and trust, and dialogues, we found a solution," CM Bhupendra Patel said at the event.
10: 59 IST, March 12th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, and state BJP chief CR Paatil were also present.
10: 53 IST, March 12th 2024
The Indian Union Muslim League filed a plea in the Supreme Court today seeking a stay on the CAA.
The Muslim League will hold an emergency leadership meeting at around noon in Palakkad today to assess the new situation.
Its application in the Supreme Court says that the new CAA rules 2024 provide a highly "truncated" process of granting citizenship.
9: 49 IST, March 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains in Ahmedabad.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “PM Modi has made railways the channel for India's development, and today's event is an example of that.
7: 41 IST, March 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow – Dehradun, Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).
Furthermore, he also flags off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, meanwhile, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh. On the other hand, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and 2 new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia & Tirupati and Kollam stations.
The Prime Minister will also flag off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations – New Khurja Jn., Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.
9: 25 IST, March 12th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad. Searches are currently underway at her Ranchi residence and other locations.
Furthermore, searches are also being carried out in Hazaribagh.
8: 51 IST, March 12th 2024
NIA is carrying out extensive searches at 30 locations across 4 states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and UT of Chandigarh in a Terrorist-Gangster nexus case.
9: 10 IST, March 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be visiting Gujarat and Rajasthan today. He will be laying the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth crores.
His plans include dedicating to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations, including Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.
Additionally, will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the nation which will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.
Other developmental projects include Solar solar-powered stations/buildings at 975 locations, 1500 One Station One Product Stalls across the country, 35 Rail Coach Restaurants, and 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 07:46 IST